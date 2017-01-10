‘Legend Of The Blue Sea’ Episode 16 Spoilers: Heo Joon Jae’s Secret Enemy, A Fated Reunion And A Funeral

Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 16 will feature more reunions and revelations. With the inevitable reunion between Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho) and his mother Mo Yoo-Ran (Na Young-Hee) and the first meeting between Heo Chi Hyun (Lee Ji Hoon) and Ma Dae Young (Sung Dong Il), the upcoming episode will shed light on the events that happened in the past.

The Legend Comes True

The closing scene of Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 15 ended with Shim Cheong (Ju Ji Hyun) fetching Joon Jae’s mother. Coincidentally, Joon Jae saw Cheong and was chuckling to himself wondering what his girlfriend was so happy about.

As Cheong called out to Jeon Jae, Yoo Ran was startled to hear her son’s name. She explained that her missing son had the same name. Cheong mentioned the Heracles lighthouse and from the ahjumma’s expression, the mermaid realized that she is with Joon Jae’s missing mother. Through her thoughts, Cheong told Joon Jae that the legend is true and that he is about to meet his mother.

With just one street separating mother and son, the two are just a few steps from each other. There are some speculations that in Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 16, Joon Jae, Cheong or Yoo Ran will get run over by a car. This is contrary to earlier speculations that Joon Jae, Cheong or Yoo-Ran will not meet a tragic accident. Joon Jae will have a touching reunion with his mother, and he will finally learn why his mother left him by the sea when he was young.

From the previous scenes in Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 15 Kang Seo Hee (Hwang Shin Hye) wanted to kill Yoo Ran and for good reason. Yoo Ran knows Seo Hee’s real identity and based on the preview, she will divulge this to Joon Jae in Episode 16. This is a key piece of information that can be linked to Dae Young’s manhunt. Knowing that the murderer is linked to his father’s wife will push Joon Jae to investigate his former home.

Another key event in Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 16 is the confrontation between Joon Jae and Chi Hyun. Despite Joon Jae’s lack of interest in his father’s fortune, he is still concerned about his old man. His mother’s return will also push him to make a move.

Enemy In The Shadows

Since the beginning of Legend of the Blue Sea, Dae Young was identified as the reincarnation of Joon Jae’s greedy enemy in his previous life. Dae Young was the one who orchestrated a plot to overthrow Kim Dam Ryeong in the past so he could go out to sea to find the golden-tailed mermaid. Prior flashbacks painted him as the greatest evil, however, someone even crueler may be lurking in the background.

When Dae Young went through hypnosis to see what happened in the past, he saw that someone else killed the couple at sea. The same man went after Dam Ryeong’s friend in the past. Meanwhile, in the present timeline, Joon Jae’s friend and his father’s trusted advisor, Manager Nam, got a visit from Chi Hyun. Chi Hyun figured out that Manager Nam had an accident because he knew that Seo Hee was involved with Dae Young.

In an effort to protect his mother, Chi Hyun removed Manager Nam’s life support. Dae Young immediately pulled him out of the scene to protect him. Dae Young gave him a scolding and told him to keep his hands clean and just enjoy the life handed to him. From previous revelations, Chi Hyun is probably Dae Young and Seo Hee’s son. Given the link between the past and the present timeline, there is enough evidence to speculate that Chi Hyun is Dam Ryeong’s secret enemy who followed him to the present timeline. The face of this cunning enemy could be unmasked in Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 16.

A Tragic Love

Dam Ryeong warned his present self, Joon Jae, about Dae Young but he did know about his secret enemy who killed him at sea. It would be up to Joon Jae to figure out who this enemy is and to stop Seo Hee’s plot to kill his father and destroy his life. The preview released for Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 16 shows Joon Jae making the move to unravel his stepmother’s plot even if it means stepping foot in his father’s home.

Chi Hyun already abandoned the role of a devoted son after realizing that his adoptive father never loved him as much as Joon Jae. With his control over the family business and his mother’s plotting, he has enough resources to take out Joon Jae. From the previous episode, Chi Hyun showed no qualms about approaching Cheong. The Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 16 preview showed Jeon Jae and Cheong being all lovey dovey but with the events currently taking place, the life of the couple is in serious danger.

Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 16 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on SBS at 10 p.m. Korea Standard Time.

