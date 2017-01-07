WWE Rumors And News: John Cena Vs The Undertaker Is This Years Dream Bout

As WWE wrestling comes blazing its way into 2017 our focus has turned to the first big PPV event of 2017. This year’s Royal Rumble is just three-weeks away. Naturally the WWE hype machine is kicking into gear, and the rumor mill is awash with potential storylines for the Royal Rumble, and for Wrestlemania 33 in April. For week’s the WWE rumors suggested that The Undertaker would be challenging 2016 WWE sensation AJ Styles for his championship belt. That rumor was killed when WWE confirmed the news that John Cena was taking on Styles in a championship bout at the Royal Rumble.

The WWE Universe is well aware that The Undertaker only seems to make an appearance when Wrestlemania comes around each year. This year, however, The Deadman set tongues wagging when he announced that he was back “taking souls and digging holes.” The Undertaker insisted that he did not wish to “be defined” by Wrestlemania, and he indicated that he would be back earlier than usual in 2017. Many commentators assumed this would mean The Undertaker would have a major role to play at the Royal Rumble 2017.

Whilst The Undertaker says that he doesn’t want to be defined by Wrestlemania it seems that, for The Deadman at least, Royal Rumble is simply a stepping stone to that PPV event. As was recently reported in the Inquisitr, The Undertaker has been installed as the favorite to win Royal Rumble, despite the fact that he hasn’t even declared his appearance yet.

Given that The Undertaker usually plies his trade on SmackDown Live, the news that he will appear on Monday Night Raw on January 9 indicates that The Deadman will make his intentions clear then. Since the official WWE website announced that The Undertaker was appearing on Monday Night Raw, the WWE Universe has been scratching its collective head asking why. As expected WWE gives few details about The Undertaker’s Monday Night Raw appearance. they simply add to the speculation.

“Might The Undertaker’s potential appearance have implications for this year’s Show of Shows [Wrestlemania] in Orlando? Or perhaps he’ll give us yet another reason to “Remember the Rumble” on Jan. 29 in San Antonio, Texas.”

The chances are that The Undertaker use his Monday Night Raw appearance to announce that he will compete at Royal Rumble 2017. It would also be a golden opportunity for The Undertaker to lay down a challenge to AJ Styles and John Cena for Wrestlemania 33. Let’s face it, The Undertaker challenging the winner of the AJ Styles Vs John Cena match to a “winner-takes-all” contest at Wrestlemania 33 would fill seats and sell PPV tickets.

A contest between Cena and The Undertaker would simply be epic. They are two of the biggest stars WWE has even produced, and there is a reason why they have remained two of the sport’s greatest competitors for decades.

What About The WWE Rumors Suggesting John Cena’s Heel Turn?

If you are a fan of WWE Wrestling you won’t have missed the rumors that John Cena is set to take a heel turn. Face it, a Cena heel turn would be brilliant entertainment. As reported by Blasting News a Cena heel turn has been mooted for years, and they suggest that Cena could join his real-life girlfriend, Nikki Bella, turning heel to form a WWE “power couple.”

In recent days, we have seen the emergence of a slightly odd WWE rumor concerning Cena. Sports Keeda suggests that Samoa Joe is stepping up to the main roster from NXT, and its being suggested that the newcomer might be headed into a feud with John Cena. It would be a strange turn of events but this is WWE wrestling and anything is possible.

A John Cena heel turn, and a new Cena feud with Samoa Joe, would make for interesting viewing, but the bout everyone wants to see is John Cena Vs. The Undertaker. As Sky Sports point out, Cena and The Undertaker have met five-times. They have two wins each and one “no contest,” more importantly the two WWE legends haven’t fought for a decade. On Tuesday, Cena confirmed that he would love a bout with The Undertaker.

Cena called The Undertaker a “cornerstone of WWE” and said that he would love to face off “with one of the most legendary superstars in the industry.” Watch this space folks, it looks like a match between John Cena and The Undertaker is almost definitely on the cards.

[Featured Image by John Palmer/MediaPunch/IPX/AP]