Top Grossing Actors Of 2016: Margot Robbie Makes The List, But Who Is Number One?

We’re just a few days into 2017, so naturally, various 2016 end-of-year lists are coming out as we speak. Forbes recently released their list of Top Grossing Actors of 2016, and while there were certainly some surprises, newlywed Margot Robbie — much to the delight of her fans — made the list.

According to the report, Margot Robbie is fourth on the list of the Top Grossing Actors of 2016. Using an algorithm that’s comprised of box-office ticket sales and total screen time (or, whichever actor is top-billed), but doesn’t include animated features, Forbes was able to place Margot Robbie at number four on their list. Robbie, who was in the wildly-popular but critically-panned Suicide Squad in 2016, earned an impressive $1.1 billion at the box office in 2016.

Tied for second place on the list were Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who each earned $1.15 billion at the box office. Downey Jr. and Evans were both in the Marvel series The Avengers, playing Iron Man and Captain America, respectively, as well as all of the standalone films and franchise tie-ins.

The top earner of 2016, however, was Downey Jr. and Evans’ co-star, Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the film and earned a block-busting $1.2 billion.

Appearing at number four on the list of the Top Grossing Actors of 2016 is, of course, no small feat for Margot Robbie, who made her debut on the Forbes top earners list this year.

According to Paper Magazine, the actress plans to capitalize on her good fortune by starring in more movies in 2017. Currently, she is filming I, Tonya, about disgraced Olympic skater Tonya Harding, and she’s playing the titular role.

Eagle-eyed fans snapped the media darling rehearsing for the role on an ice skating rink in Los Angeles, California.

While Paper believes that the film will be “a mess,” there’s no question that Margot Robbie’s many fans will be delighted to see her on the big screen again.

As for Scarlett Johansson, the actress who topped the Forbes list of Top Grossing Actors of 2016, the Times of India is reporting that the actress is currently promoting her role in the live-action remake of the anime classic Ghost in a Shell. She said that she adored the part when she heard about it and is looking forward to starring in the film.

“I didn’t actually know the material. When the script came to me it came with a copy of the anime, and when I first saw it seemed quite daunting, I think, because the anime is so philosophical and I didn’t know how it would translate to a live-action film or how I could contribute to it. But it was alluring, definitely!”

Johansson will play the role of the Major, which she confirmed at a recent anime fan event in Japan. There is no confirmation, as of yet, as to when the live-action remake of the 1995 anime film will be released.

