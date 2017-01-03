Kelly Dodd Beats Siggy Flicker In Housewives’ Best Newcomer Poll, ‘RHOC’ Star Dubbed Best Reality Star And No. 1 ‘Real Housewife’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has been crushing it in the polls lately. After being hailed as the Best Housewife of 2016, Kelly also won the Best Newcomer, beating Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania, and Dorit Kemsley from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The RHOC star also won Best Reality Star award, alongside Shark Tank‘s Mark Cuban.

In a recent online survey by Real Housewife Polls, Kelly Dodd was hailed as the best newcomer by Real Housewives fans. The RHOC star got 63 percent of 1,417 votes. Coming in second place was Real Housewives of New Jersey star Siggy Flicker with 19 percent.

In December, Real Housewives fans also voted Kelly as the Housewife who “entertained them the most” in 2016. She got 47 percent of the 1,389 total votes, narrowly winning against Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, who got 44 percent.

Seemingly happy with the feedback she’s getting from fans, Kelly Dodd retweeted both polls on her official Twitter account.

In TV Guide‘s latest 2016 Real Housewife rank, the site also gave the top spot to Kelly Dodd. According to them, no single Housewife made as big of an impact in 2016 than the Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer.

“In her first – and possibly only season if the other women get their way – Kelly dominated nearly every storyline. Whether she was calling Shannon a c**t, flicking people’s noses or saying racist remarks, bad puns and horrible things about Tamra’s relationship with her daughter, Kelly was the real puppet this season, and everyone else was the master.”

Ranked no. 1 baby!! On TV Guide! A photo posted by Kelly Dodd???? (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Dec 16, 2016 at 10:56pm PST

Kelly Dodd also snagged the Best Reality Star award in CarterMatt Awards 2016, alongside Shark Tank star Mark Cuban. The site held that Kelly clearly lived up to the viewers’ expectations, which is to provide “compelling, entertaining drama.” Although she got into fights with several of the Housewives, leaving Vicki Gunvalson and Meghan King Edmonds as her only ally, in the end, the site held that the addition of Kelly to Real Housewives of Orange Country definitely livened up Season 11.

With all the buzz around Kelly this year, many assumed that she would definitely return for Real Housewives of Orange Country Season 12. Kelly, however, hinted that Season 11 might be the last time she will appear on RHOC. Speaking to Page Six, Kelly mentioned that there are a lot of things she needs to consider before agreeing to come back. She particularly is not happy with the way her co-stars treated her in Season 11.

“It was a great experience, a learning experience. I’m not quite sure if I want to go back because of how I was treated and I don’t need to be treated that way. I was going on the show thinking it would be a lighthearted and more fun rather than in attack mode all the time.”

My look at the reunion. Hair done by @tyalexanderhair and makeup @katguevaramua . Dress by @sencouture A photo posted by Kelly Dodd???? (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Nov 7, 2016 at 11:23am PST

Radar Online previously reported that the Bravo producers have already asked Kelly Dodd back for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12. Insiders claim that aside from RHOC veteran Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly has already been given a spot in Season 12 lineup. Given all that has happened with her and Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, and Tamra Judge, Kelly is allegedly hesitant to return for another reason.

“Kelly is not going anywhere and she has already been asked back for next season. However, she has not yet decided if she is going to return,” the insider explained.

Tell us! Do you want to see Kelly Dodd return on Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12? Sound off in the comments below.

Tune in for more RHOC news, spoilers, and cast updates.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]