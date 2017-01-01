CES 2017: Dell And Samsung Will Introduce New Groundbreaking Products

It’s the beginning of a new year, which means that the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is about to kick off. The past few years at CES haven’t been very eventful, but 2017 could change that. Let’s take a look at what can be expected at CES 2017.

Laptop Hybrids

Laptop hybrid devices have been all the rage over the past couple of years, and it looks like CES 2017 will take advantage of this. According to Windows Central, Lenovo will be introducing several new hybrids. However, Dell could be launching a convertible version of its highly touted XPS 13 laptop. The Verge has the news.

“Building on the most recent upgrade to the 13-inch XPS laptop, it looks like Dell is about to make a 2-in-1 version. First spotted by Windows Central, a convertible XPS 13 with what looks like an Infinity Edge display has appeared on Dell’s website.”

The article adds that there are no other details yet, but many have speculated for months that the XPS 13 convertible will be one of the big stars of the show.

Smartphones

Smartphones usually don’t dominate CES since there has always been a dedicated Mobile World Congress conference in February — one where Samsung usually introduces their new Galaxy S device. However, as Tech Radar notes, LG has revealed several new headsets that they will be showing at the show.

“They consist of four mid-range K Series handsets – the standout K10, photography-focused K8 and K4 and K3 – and the Stylus 3. Bringing back the stylus, this device has some impressive specs, and runs Android Nougat, as do the K10 and K8. Expect to learn more about the handsets, including possible pricing and release details, when CES 2017 gets underway.”

According to Pocket Lint, Blackberry will be introducing a new headset at CES 2017 as well.

“BlackBerry’s swansong, the DTEK 70/Mercury, is expected to be unveiled at CES 2017 in January in Las Vegas. It’s said to be the last phone developed in-house by the struggling Canadian company after it handed over manufacturing, marketing and distribution responsibilities to TCL.”

The article adds that the Mercury will likely have a 4.5-inch full HD curved display. It will also have a speaker grille placed on the top edge. Many people think that Blackberry’s new device won’t make much of an impact, but one never knows.

TVs

CES has usually been the place to introduce new television technology and predict trends. Sometimes, the trend predicting is way off, as was the case with the introduction of several new 3D television sets in 2011 that were supposed to change the way we watched television.

Samsung has always been ahead of the competition when it comes to television sets, and they are introducing new “QLED” televisions.

“Of course, QLED itself isn’t a new concept – it stands for quantum dot LEDs and was first coined by QD Vision, a company Samsung now owns. However, if Samsung overhauls its existing TV lineup under the QLED flag, it’ll be the first time the moniker actually hits shelves,” claims columnist Sean Keach of Trusted Reviews, who provides a link to explain more specifically what QLED, a combination of quantum dot and OLED technology.

Other

As usual, there will be a lot of new car technology introduced at CES. There will also be a lot of new audio technology introduced at the event. Perhaps Bluetooth 5.0, a technology that will allow wireless audio that is barely different from wired sound, will be demonstrated. Stick to the Inquisitr this week to keep up to date on all the latest from CES 2017.

[Featured Image by John Locher/Getty Images]