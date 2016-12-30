Dylan O’Brien’s Last Day On The Teen Wolf Set: What Does This Mean For Styles?

Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Posey were nearly always being filmed together on the set of Teen Wolf, at least for the first five seasons. Dylan got a lot of screen time in those days. Sadly, for O’Brien, Season 6 has been cut short and rather rushed. Since Season 6 will be the last for the teen thriller, this seems especially sad.

As Teen Wolf’s season premiere was being filmed, Dylan O’Brien was still recovering from facial injuries and head trauma he received in an accident on the set of Maze Runner. Though the accident occurred in March, recovery from the reconstructive facial surgery he required kept Dylan sidelined until late fall as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Dylan O’Brien had many movie and TV obligations just piling up, waiting for him to recover. With movies waiting, Dylan’s time for Teen Wolf Season 6 was extremely limited. O’Brien is currently filming American Assassin and is said to be returning to the Maze Runner set in early 2017.

New Still of Dylan O’Brien as Mitch Rapp in American Assassin [via: @VinceFlynnFilm] pic.twitter.com/voppEXLId8 — The Death Cure (@MazeRunnerWW) December 24, 2016

Dylan O’Brien’s Teen Wolf fans got a shock while reading on Instagram according to Teen Vogue. Costume Supervisor Daniel Flores allegedly posted a now-deleted photo of himself with Dylan and a caption inferring this would be O’Brien’s last day. Apparently, Flores committed an industry faux pas, by posting a detail of what is going on in filming.

“Work finish on this guy right here. Thanks for all the memories and a wonderful 6 season run.”

Maze Runner re-posted the Instagram photo of Dylan O’Brien and Daniel Flores on the Teen Wolf set, with their own caption.

Dylan O’Brien with Daniel Flores. Supposedly his last day on the Teen Wolf set [via: https://t.co/Afo9TytDMu] pic.twitter.com/1yI3pjaVfE — The Death Cure (@MazeRunnerWW) December 22, 2016

Dylan O’Brien and Teen Wolf fans were jarred by the idea that Dylan is leaving the set so soon. His first televised appearance was the most recent episode. One has to remember that these episodes are filmed far ahead of their airing, so it’s possible the entire season is wrapping up. It is more likely however that they shot Dylan’s scenes ahead of schedule when he had the time.

Rumors are flying, though, that Dylan O’Brien’s Teen Wolf character Stiles is going to die in Season 6. These rumors appear to be unfounded if based only on O’Brien finishing his work on Teen Wolf Season 6. Further, killing off Stiles would make any hopes of a Teen Wolf movie very unlikely and thus it would not be logical that the Teen Wolf franchise would do that.

Teen Wolf costume worker Adam M. West sought to quell the rumors his colleague so innocently started, with a twitter post according to Carter Matt. West subtly let fans know Dylan O’Brien was just busy and allowed to finish early.

FYI – actors’ availability is one of the main schedule concerns in filming. Someone’s “last day of shooting” doesn’t tell you anything. — Adam M West (@hoobuk) December 24, 2016

If you’re a Teen Wolf fan, just chill. Some people are very busy and we shoot with them when we can. You didn’t get a spoiler. — Adam M West (@hoobuk) December 24, 2016

Dylan O’Brien’s early completion just means he’s needed elsewhere as soon as possible. Teen Wolf fans can relax and enjoy the final season, but O’Brien hasn’t been allowed time for nostalgia, as he makes up for lost time.

While Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien was seriously injured and required a long recovery time for his injuries, it is hoped that his return to the set and to American Assassin mean he is feeling much better. It is unknown though if he is still suffering from some ill effects.

Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien and his fictional counterpart Stiles will hopefully live long healthy lives, even if not on the Teen Wolf TV series.

[Featured Image by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images]