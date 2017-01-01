PA State Trooper Landon Weaver Shot And Killed Responding To PFA Violation: Cop Killer Jason Robinson Dead Following Police Standoff

PA State Trooper Landon Weaver was shot and killed on December 30 after responding to a PFA violation in Huntington County. The cop killer, Jason Robinson, is also dead following a standoff with the police, PA State Police reports.

State Trooper Landon Weaver was killed in the line of duty, making him the 97th member of the PA State Police to make the ultimate sacrifice since 1905.

Trooper Waver was responding to a PFA violation when he was shot and killed on Friday night in Huntington County, Pennsylvania. First, a report of heavy police activity was revealed in Penn Township, with roads closed near Bakers Hollow Road. The report revealed a “fluid situation” happening, but did not provide any further details.

Moments later, a report by WJACTV revealed that a State Trooper had been shot and killed in the line of duty. PA State Trooper Landon Weaver was just 23 years old when he was tragically killed by a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order.

Trooper Weaver graduated from the Pennsylvania Police 145th Cadet Class, formally enlisting in December 2015. Upon enlistment in the Pennsylvania State Police, Weaver was assigned to Troop G Patrol Unit in Huntington. He was a high school graduate at Central High School, and was a graduate from IUP. Late Trooper Landon Weaver was just married in June to his high school sweetheart, Macy Gottshall.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf released a statement in regards to this tragedy.

“On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, Frances and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Trooper Weaver and all members of the State Police across Pennsylvania in this moment of tragedy. Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve. The state police are our best and bravest Pennsylvanians, who risk their lives to keep all of our families safe. I just spoke with Commissioner Tyree Blocker and have full confidence that the person who committed this senseless act of violence will be captured and brought to justice. As the search continues, all of our law enforcement officers involved are in the thoughts of all Pennsylvanians.”

In honor of PA State Trooper Weaver, Wolfe ordered flags at half-staff.

For many hours, police were unable to locate the suspect, Jason Robinson, 32. However, an updated report by was provided by USA Today that revealed Robinson was located, shot, and killed. The suspect was found in an unoccupied trailer near his residence in Juniata Township. After multiple attempts by the officers to make him surrender, Robinson was shot and killed. It was revealed that he was making threats to officers, and was refusing to follow orders.

It has been reported that Robinson has a criminal history, involving assault, making threats, and driving on a revoked license. According to the report, Robinson has been arrested in Huntington County more than a dozen times, and was recently released on $10,000 bail for driving charges and theft.

PA State Trooper Weaver had a beautiful line of police escorts, as you can see in the video below.

Trooper Weaver was the fourth PA State Trooper to lose his life in the line of duty and the 100th officer in the country to die in the line of duty, ODMP reports.

Further revealed by ODMP, 63 of those deaths among officers throughout the country were caused by gunfire. In 2016, Texas had the highest number of officer deaths, followed by California. November had the highest amount of deaths among officers in the line of duty, followed by October.

According to NPR, a study shows that there were more officer killed by gunfire in 2016 than in the past two decades. The study revealed that officers killed by gunfire has increased by 56-percent since 2015.

[Featured Image by Pennsylvania State Police/AP Images]