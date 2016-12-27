Erika Girardi’s Lack Of Underwear Causes Unexpected Drama On ‘RHOBH’

Who would have thought underwear could cause so much trouble. Erika Girardi’s decision to go commando on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills created unexpected drama with some of her co-stars. How did Dorit Kemsley react to Girardi’s lack of a panty line?

According to People, Girardi created quite the fuss when she showed up at a party without any underwear. Girardi told everyone that underwear “doesn’t look good under my dress” so she decided to go au naturale. Nobody seemed to mind until Lisa Vanderpump jokingly tried to snatch Girardi’s underwear for Kyle Richards, who was having issues of her own.

“Don’t put your hands up my skirt unless you want to see what’s up there,” Girardi joked back. “Don’t push me Ms. Vanderpump – I’ll take you there. I told you that.”

Everyone had a good laugh at the incident, though newcomer Kemsley later questioned Girardi’s motives. The following afternoon, Kemsley talked about the underwear moment with her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, who was sitting across from Girardi when she flashed her business.

“I know this — if I was going there in a short skirt and there was a man sitting in front of me, I would do everything in my power to make sure my legs were crossed,” Kemsley shared. “Or I’d have a napkin over it or a pillow over my lap. I’d do something about it.”

Paul later told the cameras that noticed Girardi’s lack of underwear from the beginning. He even admitted that he couldn’t stop looking at her and didn’t want to say anything out of embarrassment.

“Obviously I’m a straight male and I noticed quite early on. But I’m never going to say anything because it’s quite inappropriate. I was getting … embarrassed. I’m sitting there and I’ve got to focus and I kept looking down. What am I supposed to say? Close your legs darling, I don’t like the view? I didn’t mind the view!” he said.

Kemsley didn’t blame her husband for enjoying the view. Though she asked him if Erika Girardi’s display turned him on, she later gave her co-star some slack. “Maybe she didn’t have her most ladylike moment — these things happen,” she explained. “But I think Erika’s got a good sense of humor, so let me have a joke and have a lap with her.”

Of course, Girardi and Kemsley have already butted heads this season. During the party, Girardi commented about not understanding British humor. The ensuing conversation didn’t sit well with Kemsley, who said, “I don’t know why people don’t get the English humor. There’s definitely a fine line. I think American’s need to take a deep breath.”

Girardi quipped, “You’re an American, what are you talking about? You were born in Connecticut!.”

Kemsley later told the camera that she doesn’t buy Girardi’s introverted personality, especially in light of her co-star’s alter ego, Erika Jayne. “Snooty? A bit. Cold, frigid? Yes. Introverted? No,” she said.

In an interview with ET Online, Girardi slammed Kemsley for saying she is cold. While she admits that she sometimes comes across as distant, Girardi says she “can spot B.S. right away.”

While Girardi and Kemsley clearly have a rough season ahead, Extra TV reports that Girardi almost rejected the offer to join the hit reality series. In fact, she was so hesitant that she decided to abstain from all alcoholic beverages while the cameras were rolling.

“My first season I was completely sober — did not have a drink at all… I knew things would escalate, and I knew that that’s where you could get into trouble,” Girardi admitted.

Fans can watch all the drama unfold between Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley when new episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Tuesday nights on Bravo.

