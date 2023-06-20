'Yellowstone' Stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Splurge $4.58M on California Mansion

'Yellowstone' stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have taken their relationship to the next level by moving into a lavish Topanga Equestrian estate worth $4.58 million. The 10-acre gated compound spreads across 4,370 square feet and is designed to the likes of a Mediterranean-style mansion with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

According to Dirt, the luxurious private property was previously owned by the esteemed real estate broker Jeff Hyland and his widow Lori. The couple had purchased the sprawling canyon property for an estimated $3 million back in 2018. The well-lit and ventilated mansion lies overlooking the vast Topanga Canyon and is tucked away from the public eye in the remote hills between Malibu and the San Fernando Valley.

Also Read: Chris Evans and Sir Rod Stewart's Phone Call Turns Awkward, Stewart Calls His Behavior 'Mean'

Image Source: YouTube | @australiannews4434

The interiors are adorned with Brazilian cherry and travertine floors and the living area is embellished with three cozy fireplaces, other exotic features of the Mediterranean-style mansion include a double-height foyer that opens to an imposing wrought-iron staircase. Large dining rooms, a family room overlooking the lush courtyard for entertainment, and a gourmet chef's kitchen with custom-made cabinetry are noteworthy. A large island space for meal prep and a quick breakfast nook, modern stainless appliances, and a walk-in pantry add a modern touch to the house. The mansion also has a bookcase-lined library, and the master bathroom is equipped with a spa tub and steam shower.

The outer gardens are lined with olive trees and a vast pool area. The quietly tucked away mansion grounds also come equipped with equestrian facilities including a three-stall barn with tack and feed room, a trio of corrals, a riding arena and a caretaker's lodge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Bingham (@ryanbinghamofficial)

Also Read: Rebel Wilson Denies Saying That People Need Only 600 Calories a Day, Claims Reporting Was Untrue

According to PEOPLE, the 'new couple' went public about their budding romance with an Instagram post. Bingham shared a photo of them kissing in front of a raging bonfire. "More than a spark," the actor and musician captioned the picture while tagging Harrison. "I love you, cowboy," Harrison replied in the comments. The love birds were seen in coordinating outfits as they wore blue jeans, camo jackets and rubber boots.

Fans immediately flooded the comments with wishes and how many hearts must've been broken around the world. Many wrote congratulating the couple and expressing their happiness at them finding love again.

Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

Also Read: When Lady Gaga Opened Up About Tears, Betrayal by Perez Hilton and the Madonna Comparison

The Grammy-winning singer split from his ex-wife Anna Axster in 2021. The couple was married for around 12 years. They share three children together. Harrison was in a relationship with One Tree Hill alum Austin Nichols until 2020. The Yellowstone couple sparked romance rumors when Bingham casually commented on Harrison's birthday post on March 20 wishing her a happy birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨hassie harrison✨ (@hassieharrison)

On the popular drama series Yellowstone, Bingham essays the role of a ranch hand, musician, and former convict. Hassie made her debut as a ranch hand, in season 3. The show's plotline follows the Dutton family, "who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States."

More from Inquisitr

Chris Hemsworth Bumps into Arnold Schwarzenegger at Brazilian Gym, Calls it a 'Pretty Special Moment'

Johnny Depp Opened Up on Hitting 'Rock Bottom Countless Times' During Amber Heard Defamation Case