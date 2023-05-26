WWE Celebrates Roman Reigns As Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has achieved victory against formidable adversaries throughout his career, solidifying his status as the unrivaled WWE Universal Champion. As everybody looks toward the future, it seems that he is on the brink of engaging in conflicts with even more renowned celebrities.

Reigns is rapidly approaching a remarkable milestone as the WWE Universal Champion. With his current reign at 997 days and counting, the leader of 'The Bloodline' is just three days away from attaining the impressive feat of 1000 days as the titleholder. WWE has already commenced the celebration on their official website, showcasing a carousel of images commemorating Reigns' 1000 days as the champion.

On Saturday, during the Night of Champions event, Reigns, alongside Solo Sikoa, will face off against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, marking the official culmination of his 1000-day reign.

Image Source: Getty Images | Alex Bierens de Haan

As per Wrestling INC, Reigns embarked on his monumental journey as the WWE Universal Champion at the Payback premium live event in 2020, where he emerged victorious in a Triple Threat match against The Fiend and Braun Strowman.

Throughout his reign, he showcased his dominance by successfully defending the championship against a formidable roster of opponents. From Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and Braun Strowman to Daniel Bryan (now known as AEW's Bryan Danielson), Cesaro (now ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli), Edge, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Finn Bálor, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, and Goldberg, Reigns demonstrated his ability to retain the gold. At WrestleMania 38 in 2022, Reigns solidified his reign by adding the WWE Championship to his already prestigious collection.

This accomplishment came after defeating Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match, earning him the title of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. With this victory, Reigns established himself as the rightful "Head of the Table" in the WWE Universe.

Image Source: Getty Images | Alex Bierens de Haan

According to recent reports, WWE is contemplating revisions to its historical records, which may involve acknowledging extended title reigns and introducing new names. Additionally, there are suggestions that Reigns is anticipated to enter WrestleMania 40 and 41 as the reigning world champion, granted he avoids significant injuries or any potential career transitions to Hollywood during that timeframe. If Reigns were to headline WrestleMania 40 as the champion, it would represent a notable accomplishment, further strengthening his enduring legacy within the WWE.

Taking these reports into account, there is speculation surrounding the possibility of Reigns maintaining his hold on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until SummerSlam 2024. If this scenario unfolds, Reigns would surpass Hulk Hogan's record-setting title reign of 1,474 days from 1984 to 1988, solidifying his position in WWE history. However, it is crucial to note that these projections are based on speculation and are subject to change as WWE's plans evolve over time, reported Economic Times.