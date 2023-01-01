Nicolas Cage Had a Baffling Response on Being Questioned About His Earliest Memory

Nicolas Cage gave a baffling response when asked about his earliest memory in a conversation with Stephen Colbert....

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reveal Their Baby Boy's Name
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reveal Their Baby Boy's Name

The reality star had admitted last month that as with her daughter True, she also wanted to give her second child a name with a 'T' initial

16h ago

Amber Heard 'Quietly Quits' Hollywood and Moves to Spain With Her Two-Year-Old Daughter
Amber Heard 'Quietly Quits' Hollywood and Moves to Spain With Her Two-Year-Old Daughter

A friend of the 'Aquaman' actress has revealed that Heard knows Spanish and is happy to "raise her daughter away from all the noise."

16h ago

The Wedding Is off for Cher Amid Her Family's Concerns Against Edwards
The Wedding Is off for Cher Amid Her Family's Concerns Against Edwards

Singer Cher called off her wedding after fortune-stealing accusations against Edwards arose from her family

18h ago

Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama, 17, Claps Back at Online Trolls in New TikTok Video
Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama, 17, Claps Back at Online Trolls in New TikTok Video

Travis Barker's daughter clapped back at online trolls in a new video on TikTok after backlash about her makeup.

20h ago

Here's Looking at Karen Gillan's Vintage Style Cozy Cottage in Sunny California

Take a look at Karen Gillan's vintage-style enchanting and quirky cottage in California. ...

'The Challenge' Star Robin Hibbard Arrested Again Over Severe Drug Addiction, Has Fans Worried as Mugshot Goes Viral
'The Challenge' Star Robin Hibbard Arrested Again Over Severe Drug Addiction, Has Fans Worried as Mugshot Goes Viral

Former reality TV star Robin Hibbard's mugshot showed a far different version of the woman who once appeared on MTV's "The Challenge."

20h ago

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Details of Mom Julie's Hard Time in Prison
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Details of Mom Julie's Hard Time in Prison

According to Savannah, her mom Julie is struggling with the reality of prison life and is "scared."

20h ago

Beyonce's Intense 22-Day Vegan Diet Plan Alarms Fans and Doctors, Sparks Controversy
Beyonce's Intense 22-Day Vegan Diet Plan Alarms Fans and Doctors, Sparks Controversy

Beyonce's 22-day all-vegan diet to lose weight alarms fans and doctors and sparks controversy over the same.

21h ago

Kate Middleton Tops Royal Poll Contest 'Smashing' Meghan Markle to Become the 'Favourite Member of the Royal Family'
Kate Middleton Tops Royal Poll Contest 'Smashing' Meghan Markle to Become the 'Favourite Member of the Royal Family'

Approximately 38% of people chose the Princess of Wales as their "favorite member of the family" in a poll conducted by market research company Ipsos

22h ago

Jamie Foxx's Family Worried as Actor Continues In Hospital After Three Weeks, Asks For Prayers

Jamie Foxx's family pleads with fans for prayers following the actor's hospitalization earlier in April....

Venture Into Debby Ryan and Josh Dun's Fantasy Home, Featuring a Sculpture of The Rock
Venture Into Debby Ryan and Josh Dun's Fantasy Home, Featuring a Sculpture of The Rock

Peak through Debby Ryan and Josh Dun's unique and fantastical home that features a sculpture of The Rock.

1d ago

Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Sister Kim of Using Her Italy Wedding as ‘Business Opportunity’
Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Sister Kim of Using Her Italy Wedding as ‘Business Opportunity’

Kourtney alleges that Kim used her romantic wedding ceremony to promote her debut Dolce & Gabbana fashion collection

1d ago

Emma Watson Reveals Her Father Gave Her 'Wine and Water' for Lunch as a Kid
Emma Watson Reveals Her Father Gave Her 'Wine and Water' for Lunch as a Kid

“Dad had been giving me water with wine at lunch since I was a child," Watson said while speaking of how she never saw wine as "forbidden fruit."

1d ago

Jon Bon Jovi Reacts to Son Jake's Engagement to 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown
Jon Bon Jovi Reacts to Son Jake's Engagement to 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown

Bon Jovi appeared on a recent episode of Sirius XM's talk show 'Andy Cohen Live' and spoke about his family and his advice for his son.

1d ago

Ariana Madix Snaps at Tom Sandoval in New Trailer for 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Finale

Madix confronts Tom Sandoval about his cheating scandal and snaps at him in a new trailer for the season 10 finale of 'Vanderpump Rules.'...

Fans 'Tear Up' Watching '1000-LB Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Transformation in New Video
Fans 'Tear Up' Watching '1000-LB Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Transformation in New Video

In the Tik Tok clip, Slaton was seen sitting in the passenger seat of a large van as 'My Boo' by Usher and Ashanti played on the car stereo.

1d ago

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Heading for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Heading for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage

It is unclear what led to the split, although Christine cited the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the main reason

1d ago

Mindy Kaling Bids Adieu to Her Apartment in Manhattan After Selling It for $2.4 Million
Mindy Kaling Bids Adieu to Her Apartment in Manhattan After Selling It for $2.4 Million

'The Mindy Project' alumna sold her lavish apartment in Manhattan after it was put up for sale 7 months ago.

1d ago

Italian Princess to Be Evicted From $533M Villa Amid Legal Battle With Her Step-Children
Italian Princess to Be Evicted From $533M Villa Amid Legal Battle With Her Step-Children

She was lawfully ordered to vacate her villa by April 20, failing which she would be forcibly removed.

2d ago

Eva Green Wins $1 Million Lawsuit Over Failed Film 'A Patriot'

The French actress has won a lawsuit against film producers White Lantern Films and SMC Specialty Finance....

JLO's Mother 'Prayed for 20 Years' That Her Daughter and Ben Affleck Would Reunite
JLO's Mother 'Prayed for 20 Years' That Her Daughter and Ben Affleck Would Reunite

Affleck and Lopez reconnected almost 20 years later as if they were living in a real-life rom-com!

1d ago

Ed Sheeran Vows to Quit Music if Found Guilty of Plagiarizing Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'
Ed Sheeran Vows to Quit Music if Found Guilty of Plagiarizing Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'

The singer is accused of lifting a four-chord progression in his song Thinking Out Loud.

1d ago

Jock Zonfrillo From 'Masterchef Australia' Discussed 'Demons' With Friend Over Scotch Before Death
Jock Zonfrillo From 'Masterchef Australia' Discussed 'Demons' With Friend Over Scotch Before Death

Jock Zonfrillo was one of the most renowned chefs in the culinary world and was often termed the 'most loved' judge of Masterchef Australia.

1d ago

Katy Perry Accused of Giving Special Treatment to an American Idol Contestant
Katy Perry Accused of Giving Special Treatment to an American Idol Contestant

"You're the next big pop star as far as this performance," Katy Perry complimented Haven.

1d ago