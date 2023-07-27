Woman Survives Shooting Unharmed, Credits Skims Bodysuit Designed by Kim Kardashian

A woman attributes Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear line for saving her life during a shooting. The 42-year-old founder shared a TikTok from Angelina Wiley, a 22-year-old survivor of a mass shooting in Kansas City. The viral TikTok garnered over 1.4 million views, with TikTokers tagging Kardashian to draw her attention to the video. Wiley begins the clip by saying, "Kim Kardashian saved my life." She then shared how she was shot "four times" during a tragic New Year's Day incident. Wiley attributes her survival to the SKIMS shaping bodysuit that she was wearing underneath her dress. She says, "It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out."

Image Source: TikTok/@honeygxd

Angelina Wiley humorously recommended Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear line in a lighthearted tone, calling it "body armor for women." She playfully credited fate or a higher power, affectionately calling it "Kim," for her survival during the shooting incident where she was shot four times on New Year's Day. Many users in the comments praised her for sharing her story and commended SKIMS for allegedly saving her life. Some even suggested that her story would make great advertising and inspire them to purchase SKIMS.

On her Instagram Story, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reacted with amazement, writing "Wowww" under the re-posted video of Angelina Wiley's survival story. Wiley shared in a subsequent video that she was wearing the SKIMS Sculpt Thong Bodysuit ($68) when she endured being shot four times during the incident. The traumatic event resulted in gunshot wounds and left her with a ruptured bladder, a cracked pelvis, and a bullet still lodged in her abdomen.

Kim Kardashian attends the KKW Beauty launch. Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

Last March, in a series of videos, the 22-year-old recounted the harrowing incident. While waiting for a Lyft around 1:30 am, she and her friend decided to get food from a nearby food truck. As they crossed the street, they heard a commotion, and suddenly a man wearing a ski mask started shooting. Following the incident, Angelina Wiley created a GoFundMe page to gather funds for her medical expenses.

Kim Kardashian West speaks onstage at the 2019 New York Times Dealbook. Source: Getty Images | Mike Cohen

In an update posted on 8th July, after her video gained widespread attention, she mentioned undergoing physical therapy. Still, she revealed ongoing challenges with her hip and "severe PTSD" resulting from the traumatic shooting. Kim Kardashian established the shapewear brand in September 2019. Since its inception, the company has experienced rapid growth, propelling Kardashian to billionaire status. This month, SKIMS is said to be valued at nearly $4 billion, as reported by Women's Wear Daily. Kardashian's enterprises, including the makeup brand KKW, have become increasingly popular among young consumers in recent years due to her extensive social media influence. Additionally, Kardashian is actively involved in raising capital for her newly established private equity firm, SKKY Partners, which concentrates on investments in the consumer and media sectors. She joined forces with Jay Sammons, a former executive of Carlyle Group Inc, to co-found the firm last year.

