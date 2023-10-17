Jada Pinkett Smith is strongly asserting that she did not engage in infidelity with her husband, Will Smith, even though the couple has been separated for seven years. The 52-year-old actress addressed the issue during an appearance on Talkshoplive, where she discussed her new novel, Worthy. "I just need people to know, OK, I did not cheat on Will Smith. No matter how sad he looked at that table," Jada asserted, hinting that the details surrounding the infamous Red Table discussion would become clearer in her upcoming book.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Also Read: Throwback to When Rihanna Nearly Went 'Bankrupt' Before Achieving Her Billionaire Status

Expressing her current state of contentment, Jada stated, "I’m in a place of peace. I’m in a place of happiness. And in all honesty, I love where I am. As far as Will, my relationship with him, you know, we went through that long period of separation… in order for us to journey separately and do some journeying together." She concluded by affirming that they have arrived at a "really, really beautiful place together," expressing her happiness in this current chapter of her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada's mother, highlighted the challenges the couple faced in upholding a specific public image. "People had this vision in their mind and this idea in their minds, of who you were, as a couple, the family and all of that, and you guys just tried to live up to it," Banfield-Norris explained. Jada added, "Well, we thought that’s what we were supposed to do until we got mature and got our asses in some therapy, and realized, you know, that that’s just not a realistic thing to do."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

Also Read: Here's why Katy Perry Apologized to Fiancé Orlando Bloom

The allegations of cheating arose after Jada's "entanglement" with rapper August Alsina, a situation they publicly addressed on her now-canceled talk show Red Table Talk in July 2020. The couple acknowledged the challenges of navigating their private issues in the public eye. They decided to go public with their separation due to the involvement of people's feelings and the need for healing. Jada emphasized that there is a deep love between them, despite living separately for seven years. In a recent interview with Hoda Kotb on TODAY, Jada shared insights into the exhaustion they felt by 2016 and the challenges of breaking free from fantasy expectations.

Jada Pinkett Smith is claiming she did NOT cheat on Will Smith.https://t.co/S8Aur47VhD — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 16, 2023

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Playfully Mocks Niall Horan's Accent on ‘The Voice’ as They Compete for a Contestant

Despite their separation, she made a commitment to work through their challenges, stating, “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever.” Jada disclosed to People that they are engaged in significant emotional work together, expressing a deep love and a commitment to figuring out what their relationship looks like moving forward. Will Smith, in an email to the New York Times, admitted that the revelations "kind of woke [him] up," recognizing Jada's resilience, cleverness, and compassion.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian's Revamped $70 Million Malibu Estate With A-List Neighbors

When a 14-Year-Old Taylor Swift Unceremoniously Got Thrown Out of Jimmy Kimmel’s Studio