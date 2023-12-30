Will Smith Was “Terrified” on His ‘One and Only Date’ With Sandra Denton AKA “Pepa”

Will Smith and "Pepa" of the hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa, Sandra Denton were a thing in the 80s. The I Am Legend star recalled how he was smitten with her back then. He also mentioned being terrified on his "one and only date" and reminisced about the memories in the Class of '88 podcast presented by Audible and Wondery.

In the 80s, both Smith and Denton rose to superstardom, and in the podcast, the 55-year-old revealed he asked the hip-hop singer out on a date after being crushing on her. "I always had a thing for Sandy, but she was always dating somebody else," said the Men in Black actor. However, this one time, she was available.

"Now she was single. We were both going to be in L.A. at the same time, so Imma shoot my shot," recalled Smith. However, the actor was under immense pressure to impress Denton, as he only had one chance. "This girl was special, and I wanted to impress her, so I rented a white Mercedes convertible just because I needed to floss a little bit," he said.

He added, "My plan was then to take her around Hollywood Hills, drive up Mulholland and all that, [and] watch the sunset." The hip-hop star also said she clearly remembers their date but specifically mentions one 'memorable' act the Oscar winner did during their date.

"I know exactly what happened," Denton interrupted. "We were out, and we saw a homeless person, and you gave the homeless person $100." The Jamaican rapper continued, "I was like, OK, and it was so nice. And then we went to the Hollywood sign."

Although the actor won over the hip-hop star, he said his mind wandered. "My concern was that I was going to get killed," the Aladdin actor confessed. "That was my concern when I was trying to spit my game, but I ain't have nothing." He added, "I was always faked like I had [a] game. I didn't really have [a] game."

"I was always in this full-on, trying to give the wildest flavor of having [a] game, but that might have been the most terrifying I had ever been trying to shoot my shot with Pepa. And I didn't believe I had a real shot," he admitted. Although their fling fizzled out after that night, the duo has remained close friends since and "always gets along."

On the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop genre, "Pepa" (Sandra Denton) and "Salt" (Cheryl James) recalled how the music has evolved and reminisced about their era. "I don't even think we were thinking about it at the moment," James said. "Maybe thinking they probably won't even play it. And then we heard it. Pep jumped out [of] the car."

Denton, aka Pepa, added, "Put that thing in [the] park. I said, 'Ah! We on the radio!' I couldn't believe it. I jumped around. I jumped on top of the hood. There was a liquor store there, [and] they were like, 'What's going on?' I was like, 'We on the radio!'"

