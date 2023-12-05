Will Smith, the iconic actor known for his roles in Men In Black and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, recently opened up about the challenges he has faced and the missteps he has made over the years. Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Smith candidly addressed various aspects of his personal and professional life: “I have made tons of mistakes.”

The actor acknowledged the unusual pressures of fame, describing it as a 'unique monster.' He emphasized the importance of staying grounded amidst both praise and criticism. Smith admitted, "You can't get too excited when people say good things about you because then when people say bad things about you, you struggle and suffer more," as per Page Six.

This introspective moment came in the wake of Smith's highly publicized Oscars slap, where he physically confronted comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards. The incident led to a 10-year ban from the Oscars, a decision Smith accepted and respected. In addition to the Oscars controversy, Smith's marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith has been under intense scrutiny. Pinkett Smith recently revealed in her memoir, Worthy, that they have been separated for seven years. The disclosure shocked fans, shedding light on the couple's personal struggles, including affairs and the dynamics of an 'open marriage.'

Despite these challenges, Smith remains resilient and focused on his craft. He disclosed exciting news about a forthcoming project, I Am Legend 2, where he will be collaborating with Michael B. Jordan. Smith mentioned that the sequel is based on the alternate ending found in the DVD version of the original film, allowing his character to survive. During the film festival, Smith shared insights into his personal growth, stating, "I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world. And I can't need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission," as per The Daily Mail. He expressed a commitment to perfecting his virtues while navigating the complexities of being human.

Regarding his marriage with Pinkett Smith, both have publicly affirmed their commitment to each other, dispelling rumors of an imminent divorce. Pinkett Smith, in a recent interview, stated that they plan on 'staying together forever,' despite the challenges they've faced.

Looking ahead, Smith expressed a desire to transition into a role as a teacher, focusing on global storytelling. He sees storytelling as a powerful tool to bridge gaps and heal wounds worldwide. With an optimistic outlook, Smith described his goal for the next phase of his life as 'perfecting and shining my light.' As Smith left the Red Sea International Film Festival, he thanked the adoring crowd, reinforcing his appreciation for their support. In a world filled with ups and downs, his journey reminds us of the resilience and humanity within us all.

