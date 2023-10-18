Will Smith Has Reportedly Disabled His 'Notifications' After Jada Pinkett Smith’s Revelations

After a recent revelation by Jada Pinkett Smith on how she and her husband are "living separate lives", Will Smith posted a video of himself sleeping on a racing boat with the accompanying music arranged to a tune incorporating a variety of sound effects. It read, "Fun fact about me, I can take a nap almost everywhere." Jada posted many laughing face emojis in the video's comments, indicating that she found the clip humorous. He also added a caption, "Notifications Off".

In a recent interview, Jada was candid about the current state of her marriage. She revealed to People, that she and Will Smith had been separated for six years before the 2022 Oscars. She told the outlet, "We’re still figuring it out. We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got a deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us." She further added for her kids, "My children, they’re little gurus. They’ve taught me a deep sense of self-acceptance. They love every part of me. The level of love, unconditional love that they have for me and their dad. And it's one thing to want to be the person that gives that unconditional love. And then there's, to be the recipient of that."

The chapter in Jada Pinkett Smith's new book Worthy titled, "The Holy Joke, the Holy Slap, and Holy Lessons," details Jada's experience of being mocked by Chris Rock because of her alopecia and then witnessing her husband, Will Smith, attack Chris Rock on live television. Initially, like all other viewers, she thought it was a "skit". She mentioned in her book, "When Chris was still standing afterward, I believed my observation to be true: Aha, this IS a skit." She further wrote, "It’s not until Will yells from his seat back up at Chris to 'keep my wife’s name out your f---in’ mouth' and then repeats it, that I perceive the gravity of the situation, and that, no, it had not been a skit. Even so, I am unclear on the reason why Will is so upset." She said that they have been living "separate lives" and "when I hear Will yell “wife” in the chaos of the moment, an internal shift of Oh s--- . . . I am his wife! happens instantly".

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The two met for the first time in 1994, on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. To play Will's on-screen girlfriend, Lisa Wilkes, Jada tried out for the part. Although she didn't get the part, they started dating in real life. On December 31, 1997, Will and Jada tied the knot in a ceremony held in Baltimore. Jada was three months along in her pregnancy at the time. Jada's shocking 2020 confession that she dated August Alsina during her 2016 separation from Will came as a complete shock to everyone. This development, known as an "entanglement," provoked discussions about the complexity of their marriage.

