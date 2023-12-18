In the tumultuous landscape of Britney Spears' life, one constant supporter has been her frequent collaborator, Will.i.am, who recently dubbed the pop sensation an "awesome warrior." Their musical partnership spans over a decade, with the latest collaboration, Mind Your Business, marking their fourth successful venture together.

Will.i.am commended Spears for her resilience amid personal trials, including her well-publicized 13-year conservatorship and her recent divorce from Sam Asghari. In an exclusive interview with Page Six, the Black Eyed Peas member expressed admiration for Spears, saying, "I always pray for strength because she’s an awesome warrior. I got her back." and emphasizing the significance of the trust they share in their creative process. Reflecting on their musical journey, Will.i.am reminisced about their initial collaboration in 2011 on the track Big Fat Bass, featured on Spears' Femme Fatale album. Their partnership continued with hits like 2012's Scream & Shout and the 2013 track Work B--ch. Will.i.am also took on the role of executive producer for Spears' 2013 album, Britney Jean.

Their enduring professional relationship culminated in the recent release of Mind Your Business, a testament to their creative synergy and the depth of their collaboration. Will.i.am expressed his gratitude, saying, “She’s a very sweet girl… amazing personality and strong to be able to endure. I love making music with her. She’s dope and her contributions to the culture have been really awesome especially with dance,” as per The News. Despite the challenges Spears has faced, she has channelled her energy into her artistic pursuits. Spears achieved milestones, such as releasing new music and collaborating with Elton John on her first top 10 tunes in a decade in 2022. Additionally, she unveiled her blockbuster memoir, The Woman in Me, showcasing her resilience and determination.

Away from the studio, Will.i.am used his platform at Art Basel Miami Beach to champion STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education through his foundation, i.am/Angel, in collaboration with Dean Kamen's nonprofit organization, FIRST. He expressed a desire for more media attention on initiatives promoting education and critical skills, emphasizing the impact of societal algorithms on shaping public discourse.

Will.i.am's unwavering support for Spears was evident as he shared his perspective on media coverage and the tendency to focus on sensationalism rather than constructive topics. He remarked, "It’s a system and what it amplifies, and what we re-tweet and what we re-post and comment on… it is the entire algorithm." The gala, attended by influential figures like funk pioneer George Clinton and Mike Bezos, co-founder of the Bezos Family Foundation, highlighted the accomplishments of artists and the importance of supporting educational initiatives for the benefit of future generations.

Will.i.am's praise for Spears goes beyond their musical collaboration. It serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of the pop icon, who continues to navigate personal challenges with grace.

