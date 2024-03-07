Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage Deemed As a 'Sham' That's 'Going to Explode'

Will Smith's and Jada Pinkett Smith's 26-year marriage is causing concern among their friends, who fear it's not as solid as it seems. Despite refusing to divorce, sources suggest their relationship may not be what it appears, according to Radar.

One of the most talked-about marriages in all of popular culture is that of Will and his wife Jada. Before they got together, the two superstars enjoyed separate levels of fame, and they have been well-known figures in the entertainment industry ever since. Jaden and Willow, their children, are also involved in a variety of creative endeavors. However, it's rarely a positive thing when information about a marriage's inner workings comes to light.

Will and Jada have not been afraid to share information about their marriage in public, as seen by their admission last year that, although being legally married, they have mostly been living separate lives. Those close to the pair, according to a recent story, are worried that the marriage could end soon. "Will's money keeps Jada living in the style she's accustomed to. But to their friends, this is a sham that's going to explode at some point," an insider informed.

Their careers seem to be getting in the way as Will concentrates on reviving his career (after punching Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards to support Jada). "Will's going to be off doing projects and planning more adventures in the Amazon, where he caught anacondas for his new National Geographic documentary Pole to Pole. Will and Jada have little in common and don't even seem to LIKE each other!" the insider continued.

Despite the numerous disclosures she made in her memoir, which was published the year before, Jada surprised fans earlier this year by claiming that she and Will are still together. Even though Will and Jada are making an effort to maintain their unity, according to a second source, people are starting to see right through them. "Will and Jada are putting on a united front, ending their seven-year separation and choosing to live under the same roof once again. They are openly declaring their commitment to each other, portraying themselves as a happy couple after the recent messy revelations about their relationship," a source close to the well-known pair asserted.

In response to recent rumors regarding the state of their marriage, Jada and Will have not commented. However, Jada stated last year on the Today show that no matter what happens to them, she will never think about divorcing Will. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” Jada clarified, as per The New York Times.