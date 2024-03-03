Why These 11 A-Listers Have Been Vocal About Their Dislike of Joe Rogan

11 Celebs Who Have Loudly Disapproved of Joe Rogan in the Past

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Schwartz

Joe Rogan’s career has been a rollercoaster ride through several entertainment realms, including stand-up comedy, martial arts instruction, acting, and podcast hosting. His podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, has accumulated a massive following worldwide, but all this success hasn’t come without its fair share of controversies. Rogan’s tendency to wade into controversial issues, fuel celebrity feuds, and occasionally spread misinformation has drawn criticism from several stars. Have a look at 11 celebrities who have made their disdain for the outspoken podcaster abundantly clear.

1. Carlos Mencia: Rogan's Accusations of Plagiarism

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bobby Bank

One of the most infamous moments was when Rogan publicly accused fellow comedian Carlos Mencia of plagiarism during a live show in 2007. Mencia claimed the incident severely damaged his career, leading to therapy to cope with the drama. He explained, "A really good friend of mine said 'you should call Joe and apologize [because] he has got a really good podcast' ... I said, 'What am I supposed to say to somebody who accused me of stealing jokes, but not his, and he's the one who's tried to ruin my career?' I never tried to ruin his career ... I don't know how to address that. I don't have any hate for that dude ... And I hope he's doing great, I really do."

2. Trisha Paytas: Body Shaming Allegations

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

During a guest appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, comedian Ali Macofsky mentioned subscribing to Trisha Paytas’ OnlyFans account. Rogan’s response to seeing a bikini-clad photo of Paytas was labeled as body shaming by many viewers. Paytas slammed Rogan with a video titled Dear Joe Rogan, calling out his derogatory comments. Paytas exclaimed, "Not every woman is here to be pleasure for your eyeballs ... Just for future reference, for people — attention trolls like myself that aren't me — you don't have to 'ugh' at somebody. Because chances are, even if they are the most beautiful person, maybe they already 'ugh' at themselves."

3. Alyssa Milano: Questioning Rogan's Popularity

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

As per Nicki Swift, actress Alyssa Milano expressed disbelief at the popularity of The Joe Rogan Experience compared to her own podcast in a tweet in July 2020. "We live in a world where Joe Rogan's podcast has triple the listeners as mine. Dear God," she wrote. Rogan later mocked Milano and quipped, "I think we should leave it all to Alyssa Milano, I'm looking forward to her tweets in November, I'm just going to follow all of that ... That shift where you go from actor to activist, all in, as soon as the f***ing calls stop coming in, you're like, 'all right, I'm an activist.'"

4. Prince Harry: Criticism of Rogan's COVID-19 Commentary

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Victoria Jones

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogan faced backlash for spreading misinformation about the vaccine’s efficiency and safety, specifically for young adults. Prince Harry was also among those who slammed Rogan’s comments during an appearance on Dax Shapard’s podcast. The royal stated, "The issue is in today's world with misinformation endemic, you've got to be careful about what comes out of your mouth when it comes to that because news doesn't exist in just news anymore. Just stay out of it ... If you have a platform, with a platform comes responsibility."

5. Don Lemon: Rogan's Views on Cancel Culture

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Rogan’s stance on cancel culture drew criticism from CNN’s Don Lemon, who challenged the podcaster's claims that straight white men were being 'silenced.' Lemon emphasized, "There is an important debate right now about cancel culture and wokeness, questions about what either term even means and what happens if it goes too far. There are legitimate questions about that. But acknowledging the oppression, discrimination or differences of others does not silence anyone else. Joe Rogan is part of the conversation. There's a lot I can go on about, especially about straight white men. You're aggrieved now? OK. No one is stopping Joe Rogan or any other straight white man from expressing themselves, period."

6. John Oliver: Rebuke of Rogan's Vaccine Misinformation

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Comedian John Oliver criticized Rogan’s dissemination of vaccine misinformation on his comedy HBO show Last Week Tonight. Oliver underscored the potential risk of Rogan’s statements and urged viewers to seek accurate information from reliable sources rather than rely on Rogan's advice. Oliver shared, "If you're thinking, 'Yeah, I'm not sure I'll need it. Joe Rogan says I'm probably fine.' Look, it is true: You might not get seriously sick from COVID — or indeed sick at all — but you could still inadvertently pass it to someone who could then die. And before you say, 'Well, vulnerable people should just get vaccinated then,' the vaccines are only 95 percent effective ... so they'll probably be ok, but maybe not. Stop listening to what Joe Rogan tells you, he's a 'f***ing moron' — and those are his words, not mine."

7. Chelsea Peretti: Confrontation Over Sexist Behavior

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Rogan faced backlash from actress Chelsea Peretti after sharing a video of fellow comedian Joey Diaz making sexist jokes about female comedians. Peretti slammed Rogan’s demeanor and exclaimed, "If you're a male comedian one thing you can do is tell men to shut the f*** up when they are saying hateful s*** about women and not go on podcasts that are racist and sexist. You can also speak up for women getting attacked online for sticking up for themselves. Or ... total silence."

8. Caitlyn Jenner: Denunciation of Rogan's Alleged Transphobia

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

Rogan faced allegations of transphobia after making derogatory comments about Caitlyn Jenner and her family during a podcast episode. Jenner called out Rogan’s remarks and asserted, "He does this all the time ... My daughters have obviously done extremely well ... He's gotten his fame by putting other people down and making jokes about it. My family has done it through hard work. I've been gender dysphoric my entire life ... Once I got to the point in life where my kids were raised, and they're all doing well, [I said] maybe I could live the remainder of my life authentically."

9. Sunny Hostin: Opposition to Rogan's Proposed Debate Hosting

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bennett Raglin

When Rogan proposed hosting a presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, The View co-host Sunny Hostin criticized the idea, referencing Rogan’s history of making racist and sexist remarks. Hostin argued, "First of all, I want no one else in the room, just the three of us. And you'd have to stream it live so no one can edit it, and I would want them in there for hours." Hostin further added, “I think as a country we have lost a sense of decorum, and I don't think a host like that should be someone who is given the honor ... I think that journalists should be hosting these debates."

10. Neil Young and Joni Mitchell: Spotify Ultimatum and Departure

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lester Cohen

Legendary musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell took a stand against Spotify’s hosting of The Joe Rogan Experience due to the drama surrounding Rogan's alleged misinformation about COVID-19. Young issued an ultimatum to Spotify, demanding that his music be removed from the platform if they planned to continue with Rogan’s podcast. Mitchell expressed solidarity with Young’s decision, announcing her own departure from Spotify over the drama. Mitchell wrote, "I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."

11. Trevor Noah: Rejection of Rogan's Apology

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Schear

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah mocked Rogan’s apology for using a racist slur, claiming that Rogan’s attempt was unacceptable. Noah emphasized, "I'm not saying you were trying to offend Black people, by the way, but you knew that offending Black people would get a laugh. I am a comedian and I love making jokes, and I love hearing jokes, I love all kinds of jokes, I love safe jokes, I like dark jokes, I like jokes. But, just because something is a joke, doesn't mean it can't be something else as well. ... A joke can be racist. I know a lot of people are upset about this, but look at the bright side: At least Joe Rogan wasn't talking about vaccines. So that is a step in the right direction."