Why the Royals Wore Green for the Easter Service With King Charles

The British Royal Family is already going through a huge turmoil as two of the important members are undergoing cancer treatment. However, during the Easter celebration, the royal family made a unique statement as everyone donned a green ensemble. But what were the reasons behind it? That is what is on everyone's mind.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a joyous and uplifting appearance at the traditional Easter Mattins service at St. George's Chapel. Described by Buckingham Palace as 'very encouraging,' this outing marked a significant milestone in the King's journey to recovery following his recent cancer diagnosis earlier this year, as reported by Hello! Magazine. Moreover, the report claimed that green as a color has been associated with 'nature, spring and new life,' which makes sense with the current hardships of the Firm.

Moreover, the royal ladies, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Sarah Ferguson, showed up in green. Queen Camilla exuded sophistication in an emerald green coat dress designed by Anna Valentine, while Princess Anne opted for a refreshing mint shade, and Sarah Ferguson made a striking statement in fern green.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

The royal family has frequently opted for green attire on various occasions. In a poignant tribute last year, they paid homage to Prince Philip by adorning themselves in green, reminiscent of his Edinburgh Green livery. Notably, she recently donned the hue in her capacity as Colonel of the Irish Guards during Trooping the Colour. Arriving in their State Bentley, the King's stylish coat and blue tie harmonized perfectly with the verdant theme, while their friendly waves to the well-wishers hinted at a promising future for the monarchy. Additionally, the Princess of Wales often chooses to wear green for its symbolic significance.

Happy Easter to all!



Love seeing the Royal ladies choices of green and purple — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) March 31, 2024

Just last May, she elegantly wore a green shirt dress by Suzannah London in honor of Mental Health Awareness Week. The campaign, known as "Wear It Green," is outlined in the official statement on the foundation's website, stating, "Join us on Wear it Green Day 2023 to raise money to help us get good mental health for all of us. By going green, you can support us in carrying out vital research and delivering programmes for different communities."

Happy Easter and thank you for all your work investigating the Royal fashions. I dislike intensely that shade of green reminds me of my horrible school uniform, but the Queen has pulled of the impossible I love that outfit, especially that stunning hat 😘 — Brenda (@Brenda20538246) March 31, 2024

Duchess Sophie stood out elegantly in a vibrant purple coat by Prada, as reported by Woman & Home, a beloved piece from her wardrobe that came out after a decade. Meanwhile, the monarch, aged 75, appeared as dashing as ever in a sharp coat paired with a blue tie. King Charles and Queen Camilla radiated happiness as they made their way to the annual service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Reflecting on past occasions, Meghan Markle made a similar fashion choice during her first royal baptism, donning a subdued olive dress alongside Prince Harry at Prince Louis' christening in 2018. Anyway, circling back, arriving in a State Bentley, the monarch and his wife made their first significant public appearance since the announcement of the King's cancer diagnosis in February. As they arrived, they greeted a small gathering of royal well-wishers with waves.