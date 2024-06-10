Why Some Critics Believed Joe Biden 'Sh*t Himself' in France: 'The Turd Heard Around the World'

Some critics are claiming President Joe Biden had a bathroom accident and soiled himself during the D-Day anniversary event in France. It started with a short video clip showing Biden crouching down briefly before taking a seat, as per MSN. @0HOUR posted the clip, writing, "The moment Joe Biden sh-t himself in France. The turd heard around the world. He doesn't even hide the fact he is sh-tting himself. Look at him."

Image Source: Getty Images | Tasos Katopodis

Many others piled on with similar accusations. @klmunoz54 said, "This isn't even funny anymore its beyond embarrassing." @TipsyPianoBar commented, "My two year old does the exact same thing. Can we please end this charade?" Some even speculated about Biden's wife, Jill Biden, and her reactions. @DreamerGcr said, "And Jill sends the 'Signal' to his handlers to get the wet wipes ready." @SkinnyfatTony claimed, "you can see jills body language, she knows. she can prob smell it too."

🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/N5phnm88iv — 0HOUR (@0HOUR) June 6, 2024

Others mocked Biden cruelly, like @PaintressApril, who said, "Oh, I thought he was sniffing the ghost of a child! My bad! Haha!" @Sean90432521 added, "My toddler does the same motion. Definitely the im shitting myself pose." However, not everyone bought into the bathroom accident claims. @TaoFaith argued, "There are chairs behind them, he is just supper tired and wanted a sit and a day nap. not a good look, a sad reality for clinging to power to keep the family out of jail." @Skidancer2 said simply, "Doctored video. He was preparing to sit down."

Doctored video. He was preparing to sit down https://t.co/ZuTNWyGNT6 — Marie ☮️ 🌻 🇺🇸 💙 🌊 ⚖️ (@Skidancer2) June 7, 2024

The video shared by critics ended right after Biden squats down. However, footage showing the full context revealed that just a couple of seconds later, he located a chair behind him and took a seat alongside others on stage. He then delivered a speech honoring D-Day veterans without any obvious distress. Despite this, some media personalities continued fanning the bathroom accident rumors. Dave Rubin wondered if Biden was 'pooping or sitting in an invisible chair.' Podcaster Tim Pool bluntly declared, 'HE POOPED HOLY SHIT.'

HOLY SHIT https://t.co/VC8fKojdq3 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 6, 2024

Fox News also pushed the narrative that Biden seemed confused, with Harris Faulkner even saying, "Look, this isn't a pick-on-the-president moment, this is a point-out-the-frailty moment. This is a point-out-the-acuity-gaps moment." Moreover, the mockery apparently linked to a broader Republican effort to paint Biden as mentally declining by seizing on any perceived mistake or sign of aging, as per Yahoo!

He's not pooping...and Invisible chair, do you think they stood up the whole time?

Anyways I'm here to fact check, here's the full clip https://t.co/sYOHTdlw7E pic.twitter.com/GBIUauJ7n3 — Yah (@YahhSirio) June 6, 2024

Recently, the Wall Street Journal also reported that Joe 'shows signs of slipping' and was criticized for largely citing Republican sources. Although Democrats attacked the WSJ story, calling it 'comically weak,' journalists from mainstream media have also criticized it harshly. Oliver Darcy, a senior writer for CNN, criticized the Journal for basing 'their sweeping conclusion' about the President's mental health only on Republican input.