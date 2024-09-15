Why Rihanna Was Furious with Drake for Flaunting His Relationship with JLo: 'Ultimate Betrayal'

Although Jennifer Lopez's name is mostly associated with Ben Affleck, Drake has been one of her admirers whom, the rumor mills said, were once dating. Although none of them ever confirmed their romance, Rihanna, the rapper's ex-girlfriend, was frustrated Drake apparently dated her former friend JLo. This friend-boyfriend-girlfriend equation was the 'ultimate betrayal' story.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

Apparently, RiRi was in an on-again-off-again relationship with the Canadian rapper for around seven years all the while JLo was a good friend of the Umbrella hitmaker. But, when she heard that Drake had been all over the place with Lopez, she felt betrayed by her friend and reportedly fumed in anger. Consequently, the bond between the two women ended.

An insider at the time told InTouch, "Rihanna and Jennifer used to be good friends. She's even confided in J.Lo about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years. Rihanna is very hurt," adding that she even 'branded her former pal a traitor.' The feeling of resentment reached a point where RiRi called JLo 'desperate' for hooking up with her former boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farboi Dme (@farboidme)

JLo and Drake's months-long romance succumbed to 'are they or are they not' dating conspiracy theories. The ex-rumored couple first sparked relationship rumors in December 2016 after God's Plan rapper was spotted twice at Lopez's Las Vegas concert. They never really acknowledged their love in the media and their brief hush-hush love affair ended quickly.

But, if the source close to the couple is to be believed, their relationship was 'never serious' to begin with and they were only 'having fun.' The insider back then told PEOPLE, "They seem to really like and respect each other, but it's early. Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it’s too early to say more than that."

Furthermore, some others even argued that the rumored lovers were only spending time together because of a future collaboration. "They're making beautiful music together. They are spending a lot of time together and really enjoying each other, but right now it's about the music." But, despite that, JLo reportedly loved the 'attention,' adding, "Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten."

But, as fate would have it, they weren't meant to be and JLo moved on from Drake earlier than expected. The news of their split came in February 2017 as a source close to both of them confirmed, "It was never very serious. It was and is fun when they see each other. [Jennifer] has great respect for him and his talent and he does for her as well," hinting that the breakup was mutual.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck today, August 20th, on the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia.



She listed their date of separation as April 26. pic.twitter.com/8NlsJoSezo — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 20, 2024

Now, in the aftermath of Lopez's divorce from the Gone Girl star, some reports are claiming her former flame Drake cannot wait to rekindle past love. But he's in no hurry as a source said, "Of course, Drake isn't going to hook up with her while she's still married. He'd never cross that line. But once things are officially done with [Ben], he'll be ready and waiting to show her a good time," as per The Mirror.