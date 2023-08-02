'RHOBH's' Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Didn't Have Mauricio Umansky’s Wedding Ring on Her Finger

Social media perceives relationships based on physical proof, like no wedding ring means it's over. However, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Kyle Richards insisted fans' assumptions were false. Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, have been in the news for a 'tough time' in their marriage. But the wedding ring has nothing to do with it, clarified Richards.

The hawk-eyed social media fans spotted the reality star sans her wedding ring on multiple occasions. They speculated that Richards not wearing her wedding band is a sign her relationship with Umansky has ended, reported Page Six. The rumors reached a point where she had to come out with a clarification.

"You guys may know there was a picture of me without my ring on. People must assume now, 'Oh! Because Kyle and Mauricio have been going through a hard time, that's why I didn't have my ring on," explained Richards on an Amazon Live on Monday, July 24, 2023. She urged that all the speculations were untrue regarding her wedding ring.

"That's not why I didn't have my ring on," she simplified. She blamed her gym routine and told her fans why she refrained from wearing her bling while out and about. "Exercising will bend the ring, ruin the ring, and it hurts," she emphasized. "I take the ring off when I am lifting weights, and I was working out, lifting weights in the gym."

Apparently, while she was working, her eldest daughter Portia, who is now 15 years old, informed Richards it was school time, according to PEOPLE. "Portia came out and said, 'Time to go to school," added the mother-of-three.

"And I jumped in the car, and we were running to grab muffins and coffee she wanted to bring for her teacher in the morning, and paparazzi saw me without a ring," Richards continued. She admitted that her pictures sans ring sparked a lot of stuff that actually wasn't even true.

Further, she said, "You'll understand when you see the season," adding that season 13 of the show will air in the late fall. "But that is not because Mo and I have been having a hard time; that has nothing to do with why I didn't have a ring on my finger," she concluded. Umansky also addressed the speculation surrounding their divorce.

During an early April episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T's In a Pod, he set the record straight: "We're not getting divorced. I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on The Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."

The couple separated after 27 years of marriage and is currently trying to figure out solutions to their differences. A source told the outlet, "They have been separated for a while now. But are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

The couple also released a joint statement on social media putting divorce rumors to rest.

