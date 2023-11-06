In a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about daughter North West's preference for a simpler life at her father Kanye West's apartment. Kardashian, a mother of four, shared on the reality show that her eldest daughter loves the time she spends with her father as well as his apartment. The simplicity of Kanye's house's setting, devoid of staff and security, seemingly offers North a sense of 'normalcy' that contrasts with the luxury of her mother's million-dollar mansion.

North West is turning out to be the dopest celebrity kid ever. I just saw a 20 minute compilation of her disrespecting Kim K & openly favoring her father & it was the best entertainment I’ve seen all year. — Drake Moseley (@DrakeMoseley1) November 3, 2023

According to Kardashian, North has been vocal about her preferences, even expressing confusion and dismay over the absence of an apartment in their family's accommodations. The SKIMS founder recounted an emotional moment where North cried, questioning why they don't have an apartment like her father. According to MARCA, the entrepreneur said, "She'll [North] be like, 'Dad is the best; he has it all figured out.' He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, [and] he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment. And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment."

Recently, North gave her first solo interview, breaking records with her stupefying answers and confident stature. The exclusive feature in i-D's Fall/Winter 2023 issue reveals the bright ambitions, interests, and fun attitude of young "Northie." North also gave her followers a peek into the big aspirations she wished to pursue. When asked the areas she wishes to dominate when she grows up, she responded, “A rapper, a basketball player... and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day, I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”

North West loves her father, and you can’t hate him out of her. It appears that Kayne is an attentive, intimate father who doesn’t need the cameras rolling all day. North is asking for normalcy and Kim is acting as if that’s exhausting. https://t.co/yrtKna9m97 — 📚pedagogy in black✊🏾 (@RenyTure) November 4, 2023

That wasn't all North had to say about her career. She spoke about her previous goals with a child-like wonder and stated, "...Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don't want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side." She then continued, "...When I'm, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive." North's inclination toward art is not new in the family, as her proud mum often shares her artwork over social media, leaving everybody in awe.

In the interview, North continued talking about a 'secret project' she did for Kardashian's birthday. Hinting at it, North said, "Last week, I finished a landscape and a sunset, and I made a little circle thing,” as she seemed excited to pursue her dreams and make her family proud. Suffice it to say that the glitzy world of fame has not changed young North's discerning nature about when and how to engage with the public.

