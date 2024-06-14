Why North and Saint West Think Their Mom Kim Kardashian is 'So Cringy'

Kim Kardashian has a huge fan following, however, her kids are not always 'fans' of their mom and rather believe she is 'cringy.' Recently, on the reality television show The Kardashians Kim joked, "Well I'm so glad that I have a little bit of clout here being GQ's Man of The Year, because at home, like, I've turned into the embarrassing mom. The cringy mom," as reported by People.

During episode four of season five of the show, Kim asks her eight-year-old son, Saint, "Do you think I'm a cool mom, or am I a cringy mom?" Hilariously, he replied by saying, "cringe." Shocked by the response, she quizzed, "Oh, I'm a cringe mom?! Are you the new North? North says I'm so cringe." Talking about her rapport with the kids, the mom of four shared that she often teases them with Gen Z internet slang. "My kids, they say gyat, and gyat means a big butt. I got it off TikTok and it was, like, made you feel so old when you don't know what the slang words are. So I was like ‘Guys, we’re late. We’ve gyat to go.’ And they were like, ‘MOM! You’re so embarrassing,’" Kim disclosed cheekily.

Then, she took the question to her eldest child, North West. Kim asked, "Why am I so cringy? Why am I so annoying?" Northie came up with prompt answers. "First, you’re so cringy because you're saying those words," North said. Hearing her response, Kim abruptly joked, "Gyat damn," only to find North hung up on her.

The SKIMS founder has been vocal about her motherhood and how she evolved as a person with the struggles of caring for four children while being single. The entrepreneur and model shared how it can be overwhelming at times. The 43-year-old said, "Right when I think I have two minutes just to wash my hair, ‘MOM!’" She mimicked her kids, "And they open the door to the shower.’" According to Today, Kim recalled how her last birthday went: "I thought on my birthday, I would have a day to myself. I was stuck doing everything that everyone else wanted to do. I was stuck watching YouTube unboxing videos on my birthday. I had a FIFA tournament, Color Me Mine. You should see the ugly thing I made, like, this is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday."

The famous personality shared, "I need to sit my kids down and be like, this isn’t Mother’s Day. This is my day. Do you think a mom wants to go to Color Me Mine one more time on her birthday? Whose birthday is it? No, I was tortured. Just make me breakfast. That’s a great birthday." Nevertheless, it is clear how kids have their means of humbling adults.