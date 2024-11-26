Why Michelle Obama Once Said She Had ‘No Sympathy’ for Melania Trump After Donald Took Office

Michelle Obama, famous for her candidness and unwavering principles, once made headlines with her blunt confession that she had ‘no sympathy’ for Melania Trump after Donald Trump assumed the presidency. Her remarks were made during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. When the host asked if Obama felt any empathy for political spouses who might not align with their partners’ beliefs, her response was surprising. “No…you know, you have to be, you know, in it. If you’re in it, and if you don’t agree, you should have agreed before they ran. Bottom line is, if you didn’t agree with what Barack was saying, I would not support his run. So I stand there proudly, and I hope they are, too, standing with their spouses proudly. So no, no sympathy,” as per Vanity Fair.

The conversation turned to the plagiarism controversy surrounding Melania's 2016 Republican National Convention speech, which mirrored parts of Obama's own 2008 Democratic National Convention address. When Colbert brought it up, Obama dryly remarked, “Yeah, that was tough,” drawing laughter from the audience. Her subtle and composed humor spoke volumes, highlighting her ability to maintain grace under scrutiny.

Flashback to when Melania Trump plagiarized Michelle Obama... pic.twitter.com/PoDHoaxneD — Michael (@idea_obsessed) June 4, 2021

For those who may need a refresher, Melania’s RNC debut became infamous for its striking resemblance to Michelle’s earlier speech. Melania was heard saying, “From a young age, my parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life…that you treat people with respect…Because we want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.” The lines were too similar to what Obama had said earlier in her speech; it was almost identical.

Despite Melania initially claiming she wrote the speech ‘with as little help as possible,’ it later was revealed that a team of writers had included fragments from Michelle’s address. As per CNN, the incident ignited widespread criticism and allegations of plagiarism, further fueling tensions between the two first ladies.

Donald Trump (2nd-L) Melania Trump (L), former President Barack Obama (2nd-R) and former First Lady Michelle Obama walk together following the inauguration, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2017. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Dietsch)

Despite Donald's history of spreading falsehoods about Barack Obama, Michelle still ensured a smooth transition of power, as was done for her by George and Laura Bush. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Michelle admitted, “None of this was easy for me. Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive... the heightened scrutiny that comes with being a first lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House… This isn’t a game. Our democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego.” However, it is evident that she put aside her anger, inviting Melania to the White House to discuss the hurdles of being a first lady and raising children in the spotlight.