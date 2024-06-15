Why Michael Cohen’s Daughter Once Called Ivanka Trump ‘Phony’ and ‘Gross'

In a revealing interview once, Samantha Cohen, daughter of Michael Cohen, shared her candid opinions about Ivanka Trump, labeling her as ‘phony,’ ‘gross,’ and ‘fake.’ Samantha’s relationship with the Trump family began when her father served as Donald Trump’s legal counsel from 2006 to 2018, bringing the Cohens into close proximity with the Trumps. Despite this, Samantha experienced a disconnect with Ivanka, who she claims consistently ignored her and once even reported her for smoking cigarettes.

Samantha described her interactions with Ivanka as cold and insincere, despite the Trumps’ apparent affection for her father. Samantha shared, "She would totally ignore me if she ever saw me. I always found it so strange because she loved my dad. She came over one night because he made his 'famous' lasagna. Whenever we were alone, though, she’d look past me."

As per The Daily Mail, the façade of Ivanka’s politeness cracked further during an encounter after Michael’s sentencing for tax evasion and campaign finance violations. Samantha recalled, "She saw me and I thought she was going to ignore me, as she had the rest of my life. But she grabbed my arm and said, 'We all feel so terribly about what's happening to your dad. Our hearts are breaking for him. I'm so sorry that this happened to you guys,' in this high-pitched, sugary voice. I knew how fake it was."

The younger Cohen added, "I don’t know if she was trying to make herself feel better, or if she did it for show because there were other people in the lobby. It just felt like someone threw a bucket of slime on me because it was so phony and gross. But no one actually gave a rat's a-- about my dad or my mom or my brother or me. We were all, as my dad likes to say, collateral damage."

According to People, the sentiment extended to her father’s professional downfall, which Samantha partly attributed to his loyalty to Donald. In addition to her comments on Ivanka, Samantha touched on a disturbing incident involving Donald himself. In 2012, when Samantha was 15, the ex-president reportedly made an inappropriate remark about her appearance in front of her father. In her own words, she revealed, “There are so many creepy men, and it was hardly the first comment like that I’d heard. It was almost meaningless to me at the moment because I’d heard them before. If you can hit on a 15-year-old, I am pretty sure there is something wrong with you, and when you allow someone with that little integrity to be in the most powerful office, that sets the tone for the rest of the country’s culture.”

She further continued, “My dad always tuned out everything negative Trump said about him, but what I remember was Trump saying, 'Thank God she got those looks from her mother. She certainly didn’t get them from you.' That’s the part that stood out to me. I was not desensitized to someone putting down my dad and insulting him and degrading him. That was one of the reasons I hated Trump so much."