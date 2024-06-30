Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Struggle to Manage Their $14 Million Mansion With 15 Staff

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, they bought a magnificent mansion in California. This property has many luxuries such as a library, office, spa, gym, and game room. However, sustaining their lavish lifestyle is a challenge, and is believed to cost hundreds of thousands of pounds every year, an expert said. The property, situated on 5.4 acres of land, features beautiful gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, and a children’s cottage, according to the Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Jackson

Eric Bramlett, a real estate agent and the owner of Bramlett Residential in Austin, Texas, offered his insights on the matter. He said, “Managing a $14 million (£12 million) mansion like Harry and Meghan's in Montecito takes a lot of work.” As reported by The Sun, he added, “Even for modern luxury homes that big, you need a good-sized staff and high operating costs. A house with 9 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a pool, a tennis court, and a guesthouse probably needs around 10-15 full-time staff. That could include housekeepers, a house manager, a private chef, and likely some security because they are famous."

Bramlett continued, "Just paying the staff salaries, utilities, landscaping, maintenance, security, and more could easily cost hundreds of thousands per year. Big renovations and repairs like roofing, HVAC, and appliances would cost even more sometimes.” He also added, “It's like running a small boutique hotel with residential service. The costs pile up quick, but it comes with luxury living. Keeping a place this big properly staffed and maintained takes major money.” Fortunately, finances are not a concern for the Sussexes.

It was revealed that the couple has a net worth of £48 million when combined. Their decision to be independent brought them unprecedented attention also prompted people to discuss their money matters. Despite that, ever since moving to the US, the hardworking pair has been able to clinch several hefty contracts. They have closed deals with multinational giants such as Netflix, the international publishing company Penguin Random House, and Spotify. Speaking about public funding, back in 2020, ABC News contributor Victoria Murphy said, "They have now released all their ties to any kind of public funding which is a significant step as they shape their new lives."

Queen Elizabeth II also said in a statement at the time, "Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK." As Harry and Markle decided to take a step back from royal duties, the couple relinquished their royal titles as well as the funding, enabling them to build their financial base on their own. Before her wedding to Harry, Markle was said to have had an estimated net worth of about £3.5 million and Harry also had a strong foundation of stability financially.