Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Often Seen Holding Hands While Kate and William Don't

The differences in PDA among various royal couples have long been a topic of fascination within the royal family. From the first time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in public at the Invictus Games, they have not held back on showing their love—frequently photographed hand-in-hand at various official events. Their more organic disposition to PDA contrasts nicely with Prince William's and Kate Middleton's more reserved approach.

"While Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands is atypical for royal engagements, it is a seemingly welcomed gesture to show unity and celebration of their engagement period," explains Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette. She reiterates that there is no formal protocol against showing affection at official engagements, saying it makes them 'relatable and lovable to the public,' according to Elle.

One reason for William and Middleton's more judicious approach has to do with their different positions within the monarchy. As Darren Stanton, a body language expert who used to work with the police, explained their behavior by the following: "Kate and William play a very important role in the Royal Family now as the Prince and Princess of Wales. As they are next in line to the throne and are preparing to become King and Queen themselves one day, they use and follow the traditional royal protocols of the late Queen," as per Mirror.

However, that doesn't mean the future king and queen are entirely hands-off. They just pick their moments. Last year at the BAFTAs, Middleton gave her husband a playful tap on the bottom as they exited the red carpet—a rare public peek at how easefully affectionate they can be with each other. When they're not directly on display—like when they sat on the sidelines to watch Princess Eugenie get married in 2018—Middleton rested her hand on William's thigh. The level of formality is often dictated by the nature of the occasion. "A more serious engagement would warrant a more serious level of professionalism, which each royal is sure to follow," said Meier. Instead of blatant physical contact, William and Middleton reveal their connection through subtle displays, such as holding eye contact longer and placing reassuring touches on each other's backs during public outings.

The difference in the couples' respective behaviors speaks volumes about their roles in the monarchy and not of their relationship strengths. While Harry and Markle could be openly affectionate, the future monarchs maintain a more traditional approach to their public image during formal engagements. When they are at less formal events, such as charity functions or film premieres, the Waleses let their guard down. The rule simply does not apply; for example, King Charles and Queen Camilla Parker Bowles are rarely found not holding hands during public outings and functions. It proves that every couple within the royal circle strikes its own balance between tradition and personal comfort.