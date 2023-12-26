Over the recent holiday weekend, the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared a heartwarming Christmas-themed video on Instagram, but one key member was noticeably missing. The video, taken during the family's Christmas Eve party, featured Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and matriarch Kris Jenner, all in festive attire, playfully lip-syncing to Ariana Grande's Santa Tell Me. But Kim Kardashian was nowhere to be found, leaving fans perplexed.

Kylie humorously addressed her sister's absence in the video's caption, stating, "We couldn't find Kimberly," which prompted a light-hearted response from Kim herself. In the comments, she referred to her sisters as 'haterssss' and added, "Ummmm hosting is a lot of work," hinting at why she wasn't present in the family video at the party organized by her.

The 43-year-old entrepreneur took on the role of hostess for the annual Kardashian-Jenner holiday celebration, transforming her Los Angeles home into a luxurious winter wonderland for the evening of December 24. Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, David Geffen, and Stassie Karanikolaou were among the notable guests at Kim's exclusive Christmas Eve party. Emphasizing eco-conscious choices, she shared on Instagram that she utilized SKIMS cotton fabric for wrapping gifts with the intention of promoting reuse.

Kim's environmentally conscious approach to gift-wrapping made headlines as she shared on Instagram her choice of using SKIMS cotton fabric, intending to promote reuse—a move applauded by the likes of New York Magazine. However, her absence from the Christmas family video sparked conversations among the fans. The unique blend of glamour, humor, and environmental consciousness exhibited by the family has become a signature element of their gatherings, keeping fans engaged and looking forward to the next installment of their celebrated traditions.

Kardashian posted the gifts wrapped in white, writing, "Wrapping gifts in our family is always such a fun family tradition to see what each family member did and their vibe for the year. Each represents us so well! I did all white SKIMS cotton jersey t shirt fabric. I’m excited to reuse it and make other things. Kylie did a festive Santa print. Kravis a simple green cool wrapping. My mom a shiny metallic red wrapping. Kendall did a chic blue and white print with green bow. Rob wrapped everything in a festive snowman print with a white bin that has these soft ball shape. Khloe did a gorgeous monochromatic green with green ribbon."

At the recent grand opening of The Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, The Kardashians star was spotted enjoying the company of Ivanka Trump. Both were impeccably dressed for the occasion, radiating joy in each other's presence. This interaction with the Trump family could have subtly influenced Kim's choice of Christmas decorations this year, who took to Instagram to reveal her eagerly awaited holiday decor.

