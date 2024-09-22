Why Kate Winslet Underwent Testosterone Therapy: "A Lot of People Don’t Know This, But..."

Kate Winslet recently opened up about testosterone replacement therapy and how it affected her sex drive. She also offered tips on how to reignite sex desire with a long-term lover to listeners of the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast. She revealed that she feels 'sexy' again after undergoing the prescription-based therapy known as TRT, which aids in restoring testosterone levels.

As reported by Fox News, she claimed on the podcast, "We've all had moments in our lives, I think, where we have physically not felt as charged and the best version of ourselves that we know we would like to feel." Winslet was reacting to a listener who had a similar struggle: the inability to maintain sexual desire in one's partner as a result of weight increase.

Winslet further added, "And that's not even necessarily always to do with weight, it can just be to do with what's going on at that time in your life. One thing I would say to you is that sometimes women will have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid. There could also be stuff going on with your levels of testosterone. A lot of people don’t know this, but women have testosterone in their body; when it runs out, like eggs, it’s gone. So, once it’s gone you have to replace it, and that is something that can be done, and you’ll feel sexy again."

The famous Hollywood actress made it plain that women shouldn't hold themselves responsible for life's changes. She said, "For your physical self, have your thyroid levels checked and your testosterone levels checked as well, because those things could have a direct impact on actually how you're feeling, which is not your fault. Our bodies are weird, and they behave in strange ways, especially as we get older. So, there could be a dip in those hormonal levels for you that is actually contributing much more than you think to how you feel about having sex with your boyfriend." At the same time, the British actress also shares the view that women get sexier over time.

However, when it comes to her relationships, the actress prefers to keep her private life under wraps. Winslet met her spouse more than a decade ago while on a spectacular vacation on Richard Branson's Necker Island. They had a kid together and now enjoy a low-key Sussex lifestyle away from the limelight. In 2012, in a shockingly low-key wedding in New York, Winslet and Edward Abel Smith tied the knot.

The English actress has been effusive in her appreciation of her spouse, whom she credits with providing stability and motivation in her life, ever since they were married. Winslet told People in 2015, "My creative life in the last few years has been really, really, colorful for me. And I've really really enjoyed being able to embrace that. I have a wonderful man in my life who is so incredibly supportive that makes it possible for me to have those experiences. It's been a really fun time."