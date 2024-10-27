Why Jennifer Aniston’s $580,000 Engagement Ring From Ex-Justin Theroux Was ‘One-Of-A-Kind'

Jennifer Aniston’s $580K engagement ring from ex-husband, Justin Theroux, remains one of the most distinctive ones in Tinsel Town— a true reflection of their once fiery and unique bond. When Theroux proposed in 2012, he chose a ring that wasn’t just extravagant but also deeply meaningful. Designed with a rare eight-carat-rose-cut diamond, the ring captured attention immediately. The vintage-inspired cut, which originated in the 1500s, gives off a soft glow, evoking a timeless elegance that has long set Aniston apart.

Unlike the more common modern diamond cuts, the rose cut’s domed top and flat base make it appear even larger than its weight, adding to its beauty. Jewelry expert Emma Fathers, senior designer at Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery, describes, "At the heart of this stunning piece is a breathtaking solitaire diamond, cut in an elegant and unconventional style. The diamond boasts a cushion shape but has been rose cut, revealing distinctive facets that create a soft, romantic glow." Fathers believe a solitaire diamond is classic on its own and it symbolizes the “eternal commitment of marriage, making it a perfect choice for such a meaningful piece of jewelry," as noted by Hello! magazine.

She argued that the solitaire diamond that represents “the unbreakable bond between two souls” makes it a poignant choice for Theroux and Aniston's engagement. The diamond is set on a simple yellow-gold band, lending an antique feel that adds warmth and sophistication. Fathers further remarked, "While the rose cut isn't as popular these days due to its softer sparkle compared to modern cuts like the round brilliant or radiant cuts…It reflects their individuality as a couple and makes the ring truly one-of-a-kind."

Jennifer Aniston tells Howard about the time Justin Theroux made her watch her first film “Leprechaun” during the early days of their relationship. pic.twitter.com/NU4BzC5PGd — Stern Show (@sternshow) May 28, 2023

Though Aniston and Theroux’s marriage ended in 2018, the two remain close friends. In a recent interview, Theroux opened up about his enduring affection for his former wife. He shared, “She is still very dear to me.” As per People magazine, he also praised how Aniston handled negative comments about women without children— a remark made by Ohio Sen. and Republican VP pick, J.D. Vance, who labeled them 'childless cat ladies.' Theroux stressed, “Of course, yeah, I feel protective. But she batted back criticism, as well she should.”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux attend the ceremony honoring Jason Bateman with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on July 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran)

Aniston, who has openly discussed her IVF journey, took to Instagram to express her disapproval. She stated, “All I can say is…Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day…I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option…Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.” While Theroux has since moved on and is now engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, his feelings toward Aniston remain supportive and deeply respectful.