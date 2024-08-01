Why Jennifer Aniston Chose to ‘Forgive’ Brad Pitt for Affair With Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were once the golden couple of Hollywood, embodying glamour and success in the early 2000s. Their relationship, however, came to an abrupt and highly publicized end when Pitt started a relationship with Angelina Jolie during the filming of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. This led to one of the most talked about love triangles in entertainment history, leaving Aniston at the center of media frenzy and public speculation.

Aniston’s handling of the situation was marked by grace and resilience. Despite the public outcry and the media’s portrayal of her as the wronged woman, Aniston chose to take the high road. She refrained from making any disparaging comments about Pitt or Jolie and maintained a dignified silence on the infidelity rumors. In an interview, Aniston stated, "We're not in daily communication. But we wish nothing but wonderful things for each other. Nobody did anything wrong. You know what I mean? It was just like, sometimes things [happen]. If the world only could just stop with the stupid, soap opera bulls--t. There's no story. I mean, at this point it's starting to become—please, give more credit to these human beings."

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt in London, 1999. pic.twitter.com/CPq9LENogP — DepressedBergman (@DannyDrinksWine) February 3, 2024

As per Fandom Wire, this composure was not without its challenges. Aniston did express her discomfort with some of Jolie’s comments at the time, particularly those suggesting she couldn’t wait to get to work every day with Pitt. These remarks were understandably hurtful, considering the context. Aniston remarked, “There was stuff printed there that was definitely from a time when I was unaware that it was happening. I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss. That stuff about how she couldn't wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool.”

Aniston’s ability to forgive Pitt is rooted in her personal philosophy and commitment to mental well-being. An active advocate for meditation and mental health, Aniston practices Hatha yoga and Budokan karate, which emphasize mindfulness and inner peace. In an interview, she once said, “[I’m] a forgiving person. I absolutely am. I think it’s extremely important to forgive. Otherwise, it just builds up like toxic waste. There’s nothing worse than holding a grudge. Listen, people can do unforgivable things, but you have to let it go and say, ‘Look, we’re all human beings. We make mistakes.’ To hold any kind of resentment is like taking rat poison and waiting for the rat to die.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

As per Too Fab, her perspective on forgiveness is both mature and insightful. Aniston highlighted, "It really helped me get to a place where I was more comfortable with myself, truly ready for love and for a partner…The past wasn't 'less than.' It was extremely important to my growth as a woman." She further exclaimed, "If you take the law of attraction if you only love yourself 70 percent, that's what's going to come back to you. So you fill up that 30 percent, then all of a sudden there's this pure, good love standing right in front of you. Then you realize, 'Oh, this can be easy! It doesn't have to be so hard.'"