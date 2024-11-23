Why Is Princess Diana’s Final Resting Place Not Open for Public? Here's The Truth

Princess Diana’s untimely death on August 31, 1997, remains one of the most heartbreaking moments in modern history. At just 36 years old, the 'People’s Princess' tragically lost her life in a car crash in Paris, leaving the world in shock and mourning. While her legacy lives on through her charitable works, her family, and her memory, one lingering question has intrigued many: Why is Princess Diana’s grave not open to the public? After Diana’s public funeral at Westminster Abbey, which was witnessed by 2.5 billion people globally, her burial was a private affair.

Initially, plans were in place for Diana to be laid to rest in the Spencer family vault at a church in Great Barrington. However, to everyone’s surprise, her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, decided against this. Given Diana’s immense popularity and the public’s deep connection to her, Spencer was concerned that her grave would become a constant attraction for visitors, making it difficult for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to visit their mother privately. The decision was made to bury her at Althorp House, the Spencer family estate, as reported by The List.

Prince Harry revealed he turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with the death of Princess Diana on his and Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ docuseries #TheMeYouCantSee. #THRNews pic.twitter.com/uFQlHfIA3I — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 21, 2021

In her eulogy, Spencer said, "It is a point to remember that of all the ironies about Diana, perhaps the greatest was this — a girl given the name of the ancient goddess of hunting was, in the end, the most hunted person of the modern age." Diana was laid to rest in an ornamental lake called The Oval, surrounded by the peaceful beauty of the Althorp gardens. The site is secluded, facilitating a secure and serene resting place. Her brother also cited his worries regarding potential vandalism or intrusive acts, explaining that the lake served as a protective barrier. While Althorp House is open to visitors during the summer, Diana’s grave itself remains off-limits.

Guests can pay their respects at a nearby memorial temple, where tributes are often left. The temple bears a poignant quote from Diana: "Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society. It is a goal and an essential part of my life. A kind of destiny. Whoever is in distress can call on me. I will come running wherever they are." Despite the careful and top-notch security measures, Spencer revealed that there have been attempts to breach the grave. In 2017 alone, there were four incidents of intruders trying to access the site.

Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) with her sons Prince William (left) and Prince Harry on a skiing holiday in Lech, Austria, 30th March 1993. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jayne Fincher)

As per People magazine, at the time of Diana’s death, her sons, Prince William (15) and Prince Harry (12), were at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with the royal family. The news was delivered to Prince Harry by his father, Charles, who gently broke the shocking reality. Harry recalled in his memoir Spare, "I remember waiting patiently for Pa to confirm that indeed Mummy was all right. And I remember him not doing that. These phrases remain in my mind like darts on a board. He did say it that way, I know that much for sure. She didn't make it. And then everything seemed to come to a stop." Prince William, too, spoke about the overwhelming numbness and confusion he felt after learning of his mother’s passing. Years later, both brothers shared how they found solace in Scotland’s landscapes during those dark days.