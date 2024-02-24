Why Donald Trump’s ‘Relentlessly Stupid’ Ramble Got Significant Fact-Checking Attention

Former President Donald Trump’s recent comments about magnets at a campaign rally in Iowa have ignited a wave of ridicule and fact-checking on social media. During the rally in Mason City, Iowa, Trump went on a bizarre tangent about magnets, drawing reactions from critics and prompting a fact check on his remarks.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan

In his rambling speech, Trump expressed confusion about magnets, claiming, "Think of it, magnets. Now all I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that's the end of the magnets... Why didn't they use John Deere? Why didn't they bring in the John Deere people? Do you like John Deere? I like John Deere." This statement, which demonstrated a lack of understanding of basic scientific principles, attracted mockery and criticism from several quarters.

Trump: All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets pic.twitter.com/TopK4BRsOq — Acyn (@Acyn) January 6, 2024

As per HuffPost, one user on social media fact-checked Trump’s comments, pointing out, “Magnets work underwater and are not affected by water. Magnetic fields are not the same as electrical circuits.” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell also characterized Trump’s comments as 'relentlessly stupid,' resonating the sentiment shared by many critics online.

Donald Trump speaks of ‘competence’ on the campaign trail … but his words, his lies, and his bad theory on magnets make it a hard sell. #Velshi pic.twitter.com/Z1U4NAajZO — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) February 18, 2024

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief for MeidasTouch, wrote, "Dementia Trump is riffing on his magnets in water story, then tries to pander to the Iowa audience by bringing John Deere into the story because what's in his head to repeat in IA over and over is 'John Deere,' and the whole deal just short circuits into an addled, sweaty mess." Another user wrote, "How dumb does it get with Trump? So, Iron ore deposits underwater have no effect on magnetic compasses underwater??? Magnets still work underwater. MAGA, come get your boy."

Now this is some science. Sure puts an end to those rumors that Trump paid someone to take his exams!



"Think of it, magnets," Trump said. "Now all I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that's the end of the magnets. — Gille Wilbanks (@olddogengineer) February 24, 2024

As per the reports of Newsweek, despite facing criminal charges and legal challenges, Trump remains a frontrunner in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. His frequent appearances in key states like Iowa highlight his intention to maintain his political relevance and influence within the Republican Party. But it's still worth noting that during the rally, Trump’s remarks about magnets were met with bewilderment from the audience. His failed attempt to link the topic to John Deere's agricultural machinery only added to the confusion and accumulated further ridicule on social media.

Sorry! Sorry! I know that the Fanta Fuhrer is not a welcome sight on the timeline for many of you, but this morons take on magnets is pretty hilarious- https://t.co/fwYfgfoqOt — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 6, 2024

Critics seized on Trump's comments to highlight his perceived lack of understanding and knowledge on various subjects. Many pointed out the absurdity of his statements and questioned his fitness for leadership, particularly given his history of controversial remarks and actions during his presidency. While Trump's supporters may dismiss the criticism as partisan attacks, the fact remains that his comments about magnets demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of scientific concepts. Many of his critics have also said that in an era where misinformation spreads rapidly, it is essential to hold public figures accountable for their statements and ensure that accurate information prevails.