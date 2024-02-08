Why Donald Trump Threw Papers in a Fit of Anger at Mar-a-Lago Deposition, According to Lawyer

In a recent revelation by attorney Roberta Kaplan, it was disclosed that former President Donald Trump allegedly exhibited his frustration during a deposition at Mar-a-Lago by tossing papers across the table upon learning that his legal team had agreed to provide lunch for Kaplan and her colleagues. Kaplan, who has been involved in high-profile cases against Trump because she was representing E. Jean Carroll, recounted the incident on the George Conway Explains it All (to Sarah Longwell) podcast.

During a Mar-a-Lago deposition, attorney Kaplan said that former President Trump stormed off after learning that his legal team had agreed to buy her lunch and threw papers across the table. She stated on the podcast on Thursday that she turned down the former president's request to continue the deposition after lunch because he thought it was 'a waste of my time.'

Trump got so mad bc his lawyers bought lunch for EJEANCARROLL'S lawyer, that he threw papers across the table. How mature is that? — ANGELplz (@NotoriusNormani) February 3, 2024

“And then you could kind of see the wheel spinning in his brain. You could really almost see it,” Kaplan said while addressing conservative lawyer George Conway, a frequent critic of Trump, and Republican strategist Sarah Longwell. “And he said, ‘Well, you’re here in Mar-a-Lago. What do you think you’re going to do for lunch? Where are you going to get lunch?"

E. Jean Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan spills some serious tea about what it was like to depose former president Donald Trump. Hint: it involves papers thrown and a NSFW reference. Hear Kaplan in her own words: pic.twitter.com/aiOYzPSE0u — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) February 2, 2024

According to Kaplan, she informed Trump that his lawyers had 'graciously offered to provide' lunch for her team, which is a customary courtesy between opposing legal teams. “At which point there was a huge pile of documents, exhibits, sitting in front of him, and he took the pile and he just threw it across the table. And stormed out of the room,” Kaplan revealed, emphasizing that Trump had screamed at his attorney, Alina Habba, especially for offering them lunch. “He really yelled at Alina for that," She said, "He was so mad at Alina,” as per CNN.

In another instance, as Kaplan was leaving, Trump made a reportedly derogatory remark towards Kaplan by using an euphemism for c*nt when he said, "See you next Tuesday," as per The Guardian. Given that their next meeting was scheduled for a Wednesday, Kaplan admitted that she was initially confused. She said her coworkers asked her, "Robbie, do you know what that means?" as soon as we got in the car. "No, what are you talking about?." They tell me and I’m like, oh my God, thank God I didn’t know because had I known, I for sure would have gotten angry," Kaplan stated.

Donald Trump called Roberta Kaplan the c-word to her face using a euphemism typically reserved for teenage boys. Just for doing her job.



Misogynist trash. https://t.co/W3aa941YST — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) February 2, 2024

Kaplan's revelations come shortly after her success in Jean Carroll's defamation trial against Trump. Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s and defaming her when he denied the claim, was awarded $83.3 million by a jury. Trump is expected to challenge the verdict. Nonetheless, Kaplan added that the decision from last week was a turning point in her career. Kaplan chose her latest triumph when asked which feels better: winning the defamation case against Trump or her successful challenge to the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013, which ultimately resulted in a Supreme Court decision that allowed same-sex marriage.