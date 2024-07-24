Why Donald Trump Almost Quit Presidential Race in 2016, As Per Kellyanne Conway

Once, in a bombshell revelation from her memoir, Kellyanne Conway unveiled that former President Donald Trump seriously considered dropping out of the 2016 presidential race following the fallout from the infamous Access Hollywood tape. The tape, which surfaced in October 2016, captured Trump boasting to TV host Billy Bush about inappropriate behavior towards women, triggering condemnation on a grand level just weeks before Election Day.

According to an excerpt from Conway’s memoir, Trump and his campaign team discussed the future of his candidacy at Trump Tower on the night of October 8, 2016. Despite his public denials, Conway revealed that Trump was deeply concerned that the Republican Party 'could force him off the ticket or hold a vote to expel him.'

Reportedly, Trump asked her, “Should I get out [of the race]?" At the time, Conway was Trump’s campaign manager (and later served as a White House counselor). She recalled telling Trump, "You actually can't…unless you want to forfeit and throw the whole damn thing to Hillary [Clinton]." Trump, seemingly baffled, responded, "What do you mean I can't?" Conway explained, "I know you don't like to lose, but I also know you don't like to quit." Despite Trump’s moment of doubt, Conway reassured him of their chances of winning, though she didn’t shy away from condemning the recorded remarks as 'disgusting' and 'reprehensible,' as reported by Newsweek.

"If you know someone who is skeptical about the Republican Party or who is cynical about politics, don’t dismiss them, talk to them," said former Trump official Kellyanne Conway. "We win through addition, not division. In Donald Trump’s Republican Party, everyone is welcome." pic.twitter.com/2aIVceJhha — PBS News (@NewsHour) July 18, 2024

However, Trump’s spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, quickly dismissed these claims and told Newsweek that the story was inaccurate. "This is totally false and not even what Kellyanne Conway's book says. This is a total fake news invention," she said.

The Access Hollywood tape, recorded in 2005, featured Trump making lewd comments about women. He was heard saying he could grab women “by the p****,' kiss women before they could stop him, and make a move on a married woman "like a b****...When you’re a star, they let you do anything … I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.” Trump’s defense at the time was to minimize the remarks as 'locker room banter' and point to past indiscretions of former President Bill Clinton.

As per the sources of The Independent, in an interview, on the day the tape was leaked, Trump denied any intention of withdrawing from the race. He exclaimed, "I'd never withdraw. I've never withdrawn in my life…No, I'm not quitting this race. I have tremendous support…People are calling and saying, 'Don't even think about doing anything else but running."

Billy Bush later confirmed that it was Trump on the tape: “Of course he said it. President Trump is currently indulging in some revisionist history. This has hit a raw nerve in me… There were seven other guys present on the bus at the time, and every single one of us assumed we were listening to a crass standup act."