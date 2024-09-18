Why An Actor Has Blamed Michelle Obama for Donald Trump's Second Assassination Attempt

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.

Randy Quaid's commentary on the second attempt on the life of former president Donald Trump has sparked debate on social media. The present political atmosphere in the United States, in Quaid's view, is partially the fault of former First Lady Michelle Obama, and her 'voter registration Ponzi scheme' needs to be looked into, as per the actor.

It’s @MichelleObama who asked Twitter to ban Trump in 2019, it’s she who started the hateful “ I fear Trump rhetoric.” I blame her and Biden/Harris for both shootings. Their vilification of Trump is what started it all. And her voter registration Ponzi scam should be investigated… — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) September 16, 2024

Quaid shared on X, "It’s @MichelleObama who asked Twitter to ban Trump in 2019, it’s she who started the hateful “I fear Trump rhetoric.” I blame her and Biden/Harris for both shootings. Their vilification of Trump is what started it all." He added, "Their vilification of Trump is what started it all. And her voter registration Ponzi scam should be investigated because it's based on the Frankensteining of Trump. Mrs. Obama has a terminal case of TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome]. She should be quarantined." In another tweet, he mentioned, "The assassin probably had Michelle Obama on a loop saying “Do something!” “Do something!” “Do something!” “Do something!”"

The assassin probably had Michelle Obama on a loop saying “Do something!” “Do something!” “Do something!” “Do something!” ✊✊✊🇺🇸 #MAGA — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) September 16, 2024

'When We All Vote' was the 2018 voter registration effort that Obama spearheaded. As per Vox, it was promoting 'being active participants in our most basic American responsibility: voting.' Obama, thus, urged viewers to 'start a conversation across America.' She suggested that people achieve this by discussing their aspirations for America's future with those they know and trust.

Circling back to the alleged second assassination attempt, Trump also blamed Democratic rhetoric for the two assassination attempts, which coincides with Quaid's remarks. On 16 September, the businessman shared on Truth Social, "The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust. Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!"

On September 15, 2024, Trump weathered his second assassination attempt, adding another chapter to a lengthy history of attempted assassination of the President of the USA. This incident cast doubt on the viability of his already violent presidential campaign and prompted inquiries into its causes for the second incident in as many months.

As former President Trump played golf at his West Palm Beach club on Sunday afternoon, officials from the United States Secret Service opened fire on a man they saw aiming an AK-style weapon over a fence while hiding in the bushes. It seemed like an attempt on the life of the Republican candidate, according to the FBI. This comes after one of Trump's followers was killed and two others were severely wounded in a barrage of gunfire that grazed his ear at an event in Pennsylvania in July. The shooter at the time got access to an unlocked roof.

