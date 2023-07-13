Whoopi Goldberg's Will Prevents Anyone From Turning Her Into a 'Hologram' After Her Death: "It's Freaky"

The View's moderator Whoopi Goldberg is ensuring the world knows, loud and clear, that she won't be turning into a "hologram" after she passes away. The show's five-women panel recently discussed Aretha Franklin's newly discovered will papers found under a sofa cushion. So the Ghost actress, who is also a 'Diablo IV' video game fanatic, revealed her own will.

Image Source: Getty Images | Monica Schipper

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg’s Time on the Show May Be Coming to an End: “Why Are You There”

The Oscar-winning actress's will warrants people against making a digital hologram of her likeness after she dies, reported Entertainment Weekly. On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, she told her co-hosts that she had mentioned nobody would be allowed to make a "digital hologram" featuring her likeness post her death.

The 67-year-old said, "I am just going to be dust in the wind." Goldberg revealed she'd rather prefer to be cremated after she dies. "I am going to be going around the world. I am going to be everywhere. I might be in your backyard - I don't know," per PEOPLE.

"I don't want people to feel obligated to [come to] the cemetery. If you want to remember me, remember me," added Goldberg. The View's other co-host Joy Behar asked fellow panelists if they even care how they are portrayed after death. Goldberg declared, "I don't want to be a hologram. That's been in my will for 15 years."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Says Rival App Threads With 100M+ Users Is a 'New Threat to Twitter'

The all-women panel also referred to a celebrity hologram modeled after Whitney Houston. Behar then quipped, "No one has really asked me if I want to be a hologram yet." Goldberg replied, "They don't ask you- that's the thing."

"They [just] do it, and then you go, 'Hey, isn't that Tupac? Wait a minute, didn't Tupac die?" the Oscar winner added. "What is he doing up on...' Yeah, see, I don't want that. It's a little freaky, creepy." Alyssa Farah Griffin, the show's co-host, said it's okay if celebrity estates permit to make holographic recordings of them.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Has Shockingly Hilarious Reaction to Crew Member’s Surprise Appearance on ‘The View'

However, Goldberg quipped, "My estate doesn't want it. My estate wants to be left alone." She also mentioned other celebrity holograms created for various performances in recent years. One of the recent ones was Whitney Houston in 2020.

Whitney Houston hologram tour set to debut in Sheffield https://t.co/9ypgKmvnnG pic.twitter.com/E27L2u0pE1 — ITV News (@itvnews) February 19, 2020

The American singer was reincarnated back on stage by using her archival images and voice recordings. Houston died in February 2012 aged 48. Another celebrity Tupac Shakur, who died in September 1996, was brought back on stage at Coachella in 2012. The same happened with several other celebrity figures.

This isn't the first time Goldberg discussed her will on national television. Back in December, she revealed her 'will' also prevents people from making a biopic on her life and career without her family's permission.

"They're not going to make films because, in my will, it says, 'Unless you speak to my family, try it.' Try it," Goldberg said. The topic arose after the release of Marilyn Monroe's biographical movie Blonde. The 77-year-old American singer Dolly Parton is also following Goldberg's footsteps and doesn't want to become an AI Hologram after her death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

According to The Independent, Parton stated, "I think I've left a great body of work behind. I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don't want to leave my soul here on this Earth."

Dolly doesn’t want to live on through AI. https://t.co/AJdCKP9gmR — KWQC TV6 News (@kwqcnews) July 5, 2023

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Hosts Slam Media For Insensitive Remarks About Biden's 7th Grandchild: “Nobody’s Business”

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Troubling Health Challenges With ‘Eating and Using Bathroom’ Sparking Concern