Whoopi Goldberg Slammed For ‘Typical’ Uninterested Behavior on ‘The View’: "She Bored as Hell"

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of the popular talk show The View, has recently been criticized by fans for her apparent disinterest in certain topics discussed on the show. During a recent episode, as her co-hosts engaged in a conversation about what some viewers considered a "fluff" topic, Goldberg appeared bored and unengaged.

The episode began as it typically does, with the hosts diving into a segment called Hot Topics, which usually covers a range of subjects, including politics, important issues, and lifestyle matters. However, it seemed that Goldberg lost interest when the discussion bent toward relationship or lifestyle topics, reports The U.S. Sun.

In this particular episode, the women discussed a topic involving a woman whose husband wanted her to recapture the partying spirit of their youth. Goldberg briefly posed a question about the potential impact on the marriage, asking, "She says she doesn't want to. Is the marriage going to be over?" before allowing her co-hosts to share their opinions. However, she remained mostly silent throughout the conversation, displaying signs of disinterest.

During the discussion, Goldberg was observed with her hand on her chin, seemingly lost in thought and unresponsive to the conversation. At times, her eyes even appeared to be closed. The lack of engagement was noticeable to both the studio audience and viewers of the show.

Towards the end of the segment, Goldberg tapped her hands on her folded arms and glanced around the room, further indicating her boredom. The camera zoomed in on her, capturing a moment when she humorously declared, "We're out," as the show went to a commercial break. This prompted laughter from the audience.

Following the episode, fans took to Twitter to express their observations and opinions on Goldberg's behavior. Some fans noted that her disengagement during certain topics was not new and speculated that she appears bored or uninterested when such topics are raised on the show.

Does anyone else think it's rude that Whoopi rolls her eyes and acts bored when the women bring up anything she's not interested in? I like Whoopi but she's not the be all and end all on the show. — royaldutch (@takemetocapri11) August 1, 2022

In response to Goldberg's behavior, fans once again took to Twitter to express their disappointment and suggested that she should consider leaving the show if she finds certain topics uninteresting. One fan tweeted, "Omg, the view is on and Whoopi is so tired of them white women, she bored as hell on that show, playing with a flashlight." Another fan of the show expressed disdain over such behavior on national television, "Does anyone else think it's rude that Whoopi rolls her eyes and acts bored when the women bring up anything she's not interested in? I like Whoopi but she's not the be-all and end-all on the show."

Goldberg's disengagement during certain discussions has become a recurring theme, and fans are left questioning her continued participation on the show.

