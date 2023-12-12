The View host Whoopi Goldberg made everyone cry on the show, but it was tears of joy. The actor and comedian recently celebrated one of their crew member's engagement on ABC's daytime show. The emotional shoutout on the episode aired on Monday, December 11, 2023, teared up the staffer and the rest of the people.

Nikki Cain, an associate social media producer, got engaged over the weekend, and she certainly didn't expect a touching tribute from the 68-year-old host. Goldberg said, "Before we do anything, I want to congratulate the young lady you're going to see; she takes pictures around here from time to time. She just got engaged this week," per PEOPLE.

Cain, who stood in the audience, came forward wearing a glittery pink badge written 'Bride-to-Be' and waved to the camera. Goldberg continued, "She just got engaged this week. Her name is Nikki," while the audience and co-hosts cheered and applauded for the associate producer.

After the emotional shoutout, Cain waved, blew kisses, and happily showed off her engagement ring to the camera, smiling. However, she teared up right after. As she began to cry, co-host Ana Navarro recounted when she received the news of her engagement. The political commentator got a surprise call from her colleague just before filming a contributor segment for CNN.

Navarro revealed, "On Saturday, she called me, FaceTimed me, I knew the minute I saw it come in," adding, "We love you, Nikki." Fellow host Sunny Hostin praised Cain and her fiance as they were together for five years, "He's amazing," Hostin said. Another co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, echoed, "Jimmy is a great guy."

Hostin declared, "It's a match made in heaven." Meanwhile, an emotional Cain was overwhelmed and expressed her gratitude for the all-women panel of The View, "I grew up at the show; I know so many people here, so the fact that I get to celebrate with you all makes it the perfect ending to a perfect day," she said while wiping tears from her face.

An engagement means a wedding that'll soon take place. However, despite her touching shoutout, it's still unclear if Goldberg would attend Cain's wedding. After all, the Sister Act star revealed her 'no-weddings' rule during an episode. "I don't go to weddings," said the comedian.

The show's spotlight has always been on the women panelists and their guests. It rarely happens that the behind-the-camera team makes an appearance on-camera. The View's executive producer, Brian Teta, joined the Hot Topics table with the rest of the hosts. During the episode, he got into an awkward exchange with moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

Goldberg said, "I think that we, as a society, love to watch stuff to judge folks. I've always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with, what's the name of that show?" To this, Teta responded, "ABC's American Idol?" She stressed, "Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amok with it," adding, "And it's gone out of control," per Entertainment Weekly.

Goldberg was still talking when suddenly she paused and scolded Teta for an unknown reason, saying, "Did you really just do that?" Another crew member, Eddie Popping, also appeared on the show to knock down a Christmas decoration.

