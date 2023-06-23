Whoopi Goldberg Yells, "Why Would I?" at Ana Navarro in the Middle of the Show After Her Dig

Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro engaged in a tense exchange during a cooking segment of the show The View. The incident occurred when the show celebrated Juneteenth with author Melba Wilson leading a cooking demonstration for everyone else according to The U.S. Sun.

As Melba requested Whoopi's assistance in stirring barbecue sauce for the chicken they were preparing, Ana jokingly warned Whoopi, "Now put it on the chicken. Don't put it on my face." Confused by the statement, Whoopi questioned, "Why would I put it on your face?" To which Ana responded sarcastically, "Because I'm afraid you'll miss the chicken."

Caught off guard, Whoopi responded with a retort, saying, "Girl... I can see!" The panelists laughed awkwardly, and the show quickly moved on from the moment. But netizens didn't let the moment miss its light.

According to the outlet, this was not the only tense interaction involving Whoopi during the episode. Previously, Whoopi interrupted an emotional moment between Sara Haines and guest Keke Palmer. When Keke received a warm welcome from the audience and proceeded to hug each host, Sara, visibly moved, whispered, "You're a mama." As she did so, she wiped off the tears. Whoopi, however, placed her hand on Sara's back and cautioned her strictly by saying, "Don't start, don't start crying."

The instance didn't go well with the viewers who called her action insensitive while others backed Whoopi saying she did so to only save Keke from any embarrassment later. Many justified her tone to be that of a close friend who would not sugarcoat her words.

Though, the sources have claimed that the show's executives are growing tired of what they perceive as Whoopi's toxic behavior, it shared, "Whoopi seems to be picking fights all the time. She makes things very toxic." The source also added, "It's clear she's very unhappy. Everyone's begging her to step aside for her sake and the sake of the show."

I trust Whoopi Goldberg as much as I trust Fox News. Plus, I know Whoopi can always tell me where I can get the best barbecue when I’m traveling.



According to Radar Online, in December, an insider shared that everyone has "grown tired of Whoopi's constant on-air episodes and believe they are driving viewers away." Concerns around Whoopi's well-being also came into the picture, with claims that her health had suffered due to work-related stress.

The source stated, "Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl. It's at the point where the constant fighting is literally killing her." Amid the controversies and speculations, the show continues to provide a platform for discussions on various topics and matters of social interest. As much as people have asked the show producers to remove Whoopi, it can't be denied that The View is well-known for its bunch of talented hosts.

