‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Throws Her Foot on Table to Display Quirky Shoes Leaving Fans Stunned

Whoopi Goldberg is giving the Barbiecore craze a new spin.

On the July 25 broadcast of The View, the actress wore an unconventional pair of boots to commemorate the release of the record-breaking Barbie movie, which opened in theaters over the weekend.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Ana Navarro Over Joy Behar 'Fired' Remark on 'The View'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Kotinsky

Goldberg, 67, kicked off the discussion by citing the conservative criticism the film has been receiving. The screen then displayed a series of programs criticizing the blockbuster success for being "too feminist," per The Sun. Goldberg, perplexed by the comments, quickly clapped back, saying, "It's a movie!" Before the actress began, the studio audience laughed and cheered. Goldberg demonstrated how much she admires the famous doll. "Look, I love my Barbie," the Oscar winner said as she threw a foot on the table and showcased her quirky boots.

Instead of Barbie-pink shoes, the Sister Act star paid tribute to the famed doll with ankle boots packed with decapitated Barbie heads. Instead of a standard platform, the white wedge boots contained a plastic compartment filled with the heads of smiling blonde Barbie dolls, per PEOPLE. Goldberg wore the shoes with brown and black striped slacks and a cream-colored checkered sweater over a white button-up shirt.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Storms off ‘The View’ Over Heated Miranda Lambert Selfie Debate: “I’m Leaving Y’all”

Viewers were left shocked by the shoes. A fan commented under the YouTube video, "Whoopi's shoes are a statement all by itself. Pun intended."

They are #Barbie shoes.. #TheView .. And #Whoopi is one of the few people that can pull those off tho.. pic.twitter.com/PvYuQuOaSF — justdoodirty3 (@justdoodirty3) July 25, 2023

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Defends Joe Biden’s Refusal To Acknowledge His 7th Grandkid: “It's Not the President’s Baby”

Before showcasing the shoes, Goldberg was slamming conservatives for their rants against Barbie. Conservatives such as Ben Shapiro dubbed the video a "flaming garbage heap of a film" on Twitter, and Senator Ted Cruz called it "Chinese communist propaganda" owing to its brief depiction of the South China Sea, according to Business Insider.

“It’s a movie about a doll,” the host exclaimed, before starting to address these criticisms. She continued, “I thought y’all would be happy. [Barbie] has no genitalia, so there’s no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia, so he can’t be doing... it’s a doll movie! The kids know it’s colorful and it’s Barbie. They haven’t lived through what the adults have lived through. So when they’re seeing this movie, that’s not how they’re looking at it. They’re looking at it as a Barbie movie.”

Whoopi Goldberg flaunts decapitated Barbie platform shoes on ‘The View’

She’s just another Barbie girl in a Barbie world. On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg, 67, made a serious fashion statement as she debuted a pair of shoes filled with disembodied Barbie … pic.twitter.com/DwqgwLQ1Ki — Dr.LyndaBarnes (@MrsBarnesII) July 25, 2023

“You guys, I want y’all to tell your daughters why you’re not taking them to the Barbie movie. I want you to explain to them what’s wrong with Barbie,” she said, addressing the critics like Shapiro and Cruz. “It’s a doll movie, guys. I’m shocked that that’s what’s freaking you out these days.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the conservative on the show, agreed with Goldberg’s statements. “I also just aspire to have the time and energy to get worked up over a doll movie,” she said. She further asked, “Is there not something more important going on in the world to get super passionate about?” She added that regardless of whether they're conservative or not, all her female friends “lined up this weekend to see it,” adding that director Greta Gerwig is “brilliant.”

The "conservative backlash" is just as flaccid, pathetic and tedious as all the man-babies whining about #Barbie bruising their fragile egos. Of course, The Grand Poobah of Infantile Jackassery had to go all-in on the boo hoos. Cry more, 😭X #BarbieMovie pic.twitter.com/3nZdrIdGm4 — Ron H 🟧🐦 (@RONTHINKmedia) July 26, 2023

References:

https://people.com/whoopi-goldberg-wears-barbie-doll-head-shoes-the-view-7565488

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8685683/whoopi-goldberg-shocks-view-fans-foot-table-footwear/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hP9Agkvgd8w&t=202s

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why The Show Is On Despite Hollywood Double Strike

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Tommy Tuberville For Defending 'White Nationalists': “You’re From Alabama"