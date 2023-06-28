Whoopi Goldberg Hilariously Got Interrupted by a Funny, Unusual Sound During a Live Segment on ‘The View’

The View's Whoopi Goldberg was cut off during a live segment on the show due to an odd noise from the audience. A phone alarm started ringing as the famous moderator was finishing up a sentence on the June 27 episode. On Tuesday's episode of The View, the topic of discussion was a teenager who was shot at a man's doorstep while trying to pick up his brothers. The episode saw the regular hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin, as per The U.S. Sun.

"That should scare the poop out of everybody in this room because, as you just pointed out..." Goldberg began to say. However, a phone alarm from the crowd interrupted her speech, and she turned to face the crowd. Although the sound was barely audible, all the co-hosts could hear it.

"That's alright," Goldberg said, turning back in her seat. She then joked, "Oh, you know what it is? It's them calling Sunny to say that she has another legal note." As co-host Hostin began to read the note, the other hosts present laughed. "Go ahead!" Goldberg said, ignoring the sound and going ahead with the news segment.

Goldberg has previously had interruptions on the famous talk show. During a private message to followers in April, she got interrupted and was prevented from finishing what she was saying because the television unexpectedly cut to a commercial. In the episode, referring to her co-host Ana Navarro, the Sister Act star said, "Yeah. Ana said it all. But, we want all of you to know that we are thrilled that you came. We're thrilled that you watched, and we will be here tomorrow."

As Goldberg was saying, "We want you to have a good day. Take a little time to enjoy-," she got cut off by the commercial. They played previews of the guests who would appear on the show the following day just before Goldberg gave the outro. When the camera went back to Goldberg, she was giggling.

Later that week, Goldberg became angry with her co-hosts for interrupting her. She pleaded with them to "hold on" since they were refusing to let her continue. The hosts were discussing financial equality in relationships in the Hot Topics segment.

"If it's about equality, it shouldn't matter about how much I make or how much you make," Goldberg insisted in the discussion. As co-host Sara Haines began to add on, Goldberg was quick to stop her and ask her not to interrupt while she was talking. "Okay, hold on, hold on," Goldberg interjected, asking Haines to wait for her to finish her point.

