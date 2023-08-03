Fans Delighted as Whoopi Goldberg Turns Sous Chef on ‘The View’: “Never Seen Her So Happy”

A pleasant turn of events occurred on The View, during the show's cooking segment when beloved host, Whoopi Goldberg, stole the stage while acting as a sous chef. Viewers were given a delectable culinary experience as the show's Season 26 came to an end and went on a temporary hiatus.

Culinary superstar and eight-time James Beard Award winner Chef Marcus Samuelsson took the stage to demonstrate his amazing abilities in the kitchen. But fans were won over more by Goldberg's presence and contagious enthusiasm which made this cookery session especially memorable.

Goldberg introduced Chef Samuelsson to the audience at the start of the show while swaying to the upbeat theme song for The View. Her beaming smile and sincere joy set the scene for an unforgettable dining experience. In addition to serving as the moderator, Goldberg also served as the sous chef for Samuelsson as they created a feast with flavors from the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

“Well, well, well, hello. Marcus Samuelsson, superstar chef, and eight-time James Beard winner brought us lunch today,” Goldberg stated, resting her hand on Samuelsson’s shoulder. When her co-hosts were seated at a table on the set, Goldberg commented, “If you’re feeding people, people are happy. Look at how happy…look at everybody’s faces.”

Goldberg's energy was immediately felt as she talked with her co-hosts and observed their pleased faces as they enjoyed the meals cooked by the top chef. It was clear that Goldberg was the ideal choice for this part due to her enthusiasm for cooking and love of food. She effortlessly stole the show, grabbing the attention of both viewers and fans as she swayed and sprinkled salt on the plates with theatrical flair.

Fans couldn't help but show their adoration for Goldberg in the YouTube comment section of The View when Chef Samuelsson expertly displayed his culinary prowess and engaged in conversation with the co-hosts about his delectable creations. Many people commented on Goldberg's upbeat attitude. One viewer with handle name @thr3385 said, “Whoopi loves the food segments. If I was a co-host I would love the food segments as well. World-class chefs cooking especially for you. That's nice."

Another person with handle @kingcobrarules8117 remarked, “I have never seen Whoopie so happy," reflecting the special relationship between Goldberg and the food segment. Viewers not only admired but also discussed Goldberg's behavior during the episode, showing her endearing and genuine attitude. One observant fan @batgurrl wrote, “Have commented several times on Whoopi’s ‘relationship’ with food. This time she is standing next to the guest then DELIBERTLY (sic) playing with her food and staring into the camera. Near the end, she can't help herself AND is chewing and speaking with her mouth open. She deserves credit for restraining herself so long.”

