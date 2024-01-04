Whoopi Goldberg Threatens to Walk Out After Guest’s Provocative Remark on ‘The View'

The View, a platform for spirited discussions, witnessed a dramatic moment when former New Jersey governor Chris Christie visited the show. However, it was not just political banter that grabbed the audience’s attention; Whoopi Goldberg’s fiesty reaction to Christie’s comment and her stunning makeover became the talk of the town. Christie, a contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, indulged in a conversation with the panelists, including Goldberg. The tension spiked when Christie, discussing economic issues, attributed problems to President Joe Biden, nudging Goldberg’s instant and dramatic response. In the middle of blaming Biden for economic challenges, Christie used a metaphor involving a punch, claiming credit for healing as the skin swells. Goldberg, seemingly frustrated, exclaimed, "I'm leaving!" in a dramatic moment, hinting at a walkout but ultimately staying put. Social media was buzzing with reactions to Goldberg’s impromptu response.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

During the exchange, she said, "I said I want him to beat you-know-who, not Joe Biden," she explained herself as she had not named Trump. "That's right, I'll just take it," Christie added. Fans took to social media platforms to express their astonishment at Goldberg’s almost dramatic exit. One fan quipped, "Whoopi was about to leave the table! #TheView." A second fan added, "Wow. Whoopi was about to leave the table over that "punching" comment," Christie’s economic judgment and political stance drew mixed reactions from the viewers. One fan shared disbelief, exclaiming, "And now Christie flip flops on the economy and blames Biden. WTF! Who's trying to get elected now? I will never vote Republican ever! I almost walked out with Whoopi,"

Beyond the political drama, Goldberg’s appearance stole the limelight. Fans noticed her revamped look, especially her hairstyle. As per The Sun, Goldberg earlier revealed the reason behind her changed appearance, attributing it to a recent eye procedure. She boasted her joy saying, "If you're having any issues with your eyes, please go get them checked because, you know, the bionic times have arrived," she then quipped about the choice of eyeglasses, asserting, "If you're over 28 [years old], you know what I looked like before, when I was wearing sunglasses or cool glasses because they were cool, if you're under 28, you don't know that there was a time that I didn't have glasses, and now this is what I looked like, it's not so bad! It's not so bad!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Goldberg's dynamic presence on The View transcends political debates, showcasing her willingness to speak her mind and engage passionately in discussions. The recent episode not only highlighted her bold response to political commentary but also unveiled a rejuvenated version of Whoopi, earning admiration from fans. As The View continues to be a platform for diverse opinions and surprising moments, viewers eagerly anticipate more memorable exchanges and transformations in the days to come.

