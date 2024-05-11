Whoopi Goldberg Thinks Hosting 'The View' Was Better Before Because of This Reason

Whoopi Goldberg has been hosting the popular daytime talk show, The View, for the last 17 years and recently reflected on her experience when she joined Chris Wallace on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on Max. As per Variety magazine, calling the present scenario on the show too 'politically correct' the EGOT winner said that she preferred how things were in the past. “I liked it better before because there was not…people didn’t assume that you were starting out to be nasty or horrible or saying stuff.”

Without a hint of irony, Whoopi Goldberg tells Chris Wallace that she doesn’t enjoy The View as much because it’s become too politically correct.



Does she not realize she is the main reason? pic.twitter.com/9dymhuvQLs — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 11, 2024

She explained, “You used to say something and somebody would say, ‘Well, actually, that’s not so.’ And you could make that adjustment. Or you could say, ‘Well, here’s what … this is why I thought about it this way.’ You can’t do that anymore. Nobody wants to hear what you were thinking. They’re only saying that’s what you said. And that must mean that your whole life is that. It’s like wow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

“I feel like now you’re always having to hedge what you say because you don’t want to piss people off,” Goldberg added. Wallace then asked what was bothering her now, and Goldberg argued, “Yeah, but if I say, it’s only going to be a problem…only be a problem for you.” Back in February 2022, the Purple Color actress was suspended from the show for two weeks for her anti-semitic comments. As per CBS News, Goldberg was heavily criticized for saying the Holocaust was "not about race." "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement. "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities."

Goldberg made the controversial comment during the discussion on how the Tennessee school board banned the Holocaust-themed graphic novel, Maus, adding it to the long list of books that have been outlawed in the United States. "I'm shocked because, given the story of Maus, I'm surprised that that's what made you uncomfortable — the fact that there was some nudity. It's about the Holocaust — the killing of 6 million people," she explained. "If you're going to do this, then let's be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn't about race...It's not about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man. That's what it's about."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dave Kotinsky

Co-host Ana Navarro argued that the genocide was "about white supremacy...and going after Jews and gypsies and Roma." In response, Goldberg argued, "Two white groups of people...The minute you turn it into Race, it goes down this alley. Let's talk about it for what it is — it's how people treat each other. It's a problem. It doesn't matter if you're Black or white because Black, white, Jews — everybody."

No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race. They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous. #ENOUGH https://t.co/koS1kuspqV — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 31, 2022

Goldberg was also condemned by Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, “Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about the Holocaust and race are deeply offensive and incredibly ignorant,” he asserted. “When she made similar comments earlier this year, we explained how the Nazi regime was inherently racist.” He continued, “Whoopi’s comments show a complete lack of awareness of the multiethnic, multiracial makeup of the Jewish community. She needs to apologize immediately and commit to educating herself on the true nature of antisemitism.”