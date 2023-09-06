Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive for Covid-19 For The Third Time, Misses 'The View' Season 27 Premiere

Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for Covid-19 for the third time. This led to her sadly missing the premiere of The View’s 27th season earlier this week. As per People, her spot on the panel was left vacant during the show’s premiere. But, her co-host Joy Behar made it a point to inform viewers watching and the audience of the reason behind her absence. “As you can see, Whoopi is not here. She has Covid," announced Behar. She then remarks on the virus's possible return given its alarming rise in the States. “It’s back. It’s back!” said Behar with slight annoyance.

However, the award-winning author offered an update on how Goldberg was doing and mentioned that she wasn’t in a serious condition. Behar explained that the Sister Act actress is making a speedy recovery and will perhaps be able to get back to her hosting duties by the weekend. “She’s on the mend, she’s on the tail end and will probably be back this week,” updated Behar. In continuation she offered her apologies and regards to fans of hers by saying, “Sorry she’s not here, for those of you who were looking forward to seeing her,” said Behar with an apologetic tone.

As mentioned earlier, this is the third time that Goldberg has been hit with the virus that brought the world to a standstill in 2020. Earlier, she encountered the sickness in 2022 when she strongly complained of feeling weak and sick right before the episode on the 14th of November could air. Almost immediately, she was tested for the said virus, and to her surprise, it was back. For that day, Sara Haines, Goldberg’s fellow co-host lent her a loving hand and acted as a moderator for the show instead, per People.

Before this, the Ghost actress tested positive for the first time in January 2022, per ET Canada. Before she could test positive for the viral illness, the actress did come into contact with someone who’d already been down with COVID in December 2021. During the initial testing phase, her results were negative.

Behar said, “Whoopi wanted me to tell everyone she feels fine and healthy but because she was in close contact with someone who tested positive, she won’t be here today and tomorrow,” explained Behar who was close to Goldberg, per People. Little did everyone know that just merely a month later, Goldberg would end up being positive.

After her official diagnosis, the actress addressed her fans about it during a live stream of the show explaining her circumstances. “It was a shock because I’m triple vaxxed, I haven't been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” said the Emmy winner. The actress said, “It’s one of those things where you think, I’ve done everything I was supposed to do…” In the end, she took a subtle dig at the Omicron variant of COVID.

