Whoopi Goldberg Stunned by Diddy's 2016 Assault Video on 'The View'

Trigger Warning: This article discusses themes of sexual abuse, which may be distressing to some readers.

The hosts of The View were left stunned on Monday, 20 May, over the recently surfaced video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs viciously assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016. Cohost Whoopi Goldberg, known for keeping her cool, was particularly shaken by the disturbing clip. The segment began with Goldberg issuing a content warning before playing the hotel surveillance video obtained by CNN. As the graphic footage played, depicting Combs grabbing Ventura by the neck, throwing her to the ground, and kicking and dragging her, a tense silence enveloped the studio.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

When the violent clip ended, Goldberg seemed at a rare loss for words. She stared ahead stonily for several moments before mustering, "Does his confession change anything?" Her co-hosts quickly corrected that Combs had issued an apology, not a confession. Goldberg pressed on, her voice wavering with disbelief. "He said he did it...You know, and, and...I have a question. Cause I want to know how is it possible that we have — we missed the law where the statute of limitations is this long." She trailed off, making a tiny gesture to indicate the perceived insignificance of the legal time limit on prosecuting such an assault, as per Mediaite.

Whoopi Goldberg questions why the statute of limitations doesn't allow an unlimited time frame for victims to bring forward abuse cases and says it's easy to apologize after people find out you lied, as the cast of The View reacts to Diddy's apology and the leaked hotel footage… pic.twitter.com/a5c0D7kN79 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 20, 2024

Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, explained that felony assault charges generally must be filed within three years, while misdemeanors allow just 18 months. "It's unfortunate. The law has not caught up with this kind of thing," she stated solemnly. The apology video from Combs was then played. "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry."

NEWS



Sean “Diddy” Combs has just posted this video in reaction to the video of him beating up his then girlfriend Cassie.



A reminder as you watch this that Diddy has been credibly accused of many years of abuse, trafficking, rape, and much much more.



He also spent months… pic.twitter.com/NpfBrJLjdP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 19, 2024

But his words seemed to provide little solace to the pained Goldberg. "It's easier to be sorry after people found that you lied," she remarked, her voice thick with reproach. She reminded viewers that Combs had repeatedly denied the allegations before the video evidence surfaced. As per Newsweek, co-host Ana Navarro also slammed Combs and his entourage. "Shame on all the people around Sean Combs who have enabled, justified, and looked the other way on this behavior for decades."

As the segment progressed, the hosts delved into the complicated dynamics that can trap victims in abusive relationships. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a survivor of past abuse herself, provided a visceral perspective. "This is a multi-millionaire, incredibly powerful, incredibly well-connected person," Griffin stated. "There's an entire industry making money off of him. She [Ventura] had no hope of getting away from him."

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).