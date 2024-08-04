Whoopi Goldberg Steals Sunny Hostin’s Thunder by Questioning Wine Label Handwriting on 'The View'

Sunny Hostin was thrilled to debut her new wine on The View. But, as she proceeded to launch her Ama's Blend Rosé, Whoopi Goldberg interjected. Fans were confused and speculated online over what had gone wrong. Hostin was all smiles and excited, but the moment didn’t go quite as planned. She had begun by explaining the wine's connection to her Summer Beach series. "It's named after the protagonist in my New York Times bestselling Summer Beach series, Amelia 'Ama' Vaux Tanner, who buys a vineyard in France and starts making her own rosé," Hostin told the audience.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

The conversation soon took an awkward turn when Hostin mentioned a personal touch on the wine label. "I even use my own handwriting on the label," she said, explaining that her character Ama writes handwritten notes. Goldberg swiftly contradicted this claim. "Um, Sunny. This is not your handwriting on the label," she stated firmly. "It is one of the ways you write. This is not your signature. This is not how you write your signature," as per Decider.

Cheers to our @Sunny Hostin on the launch of her first rosé wine, Ama’s Blend! pic.twitter.com/88caacACLT — The View (@TheView) July 31, 2024

Even though Hostin kept pushing, Goldberg didn’t back down. She simply said, "No," and then added, "I'm gonna write you a note and tell you why it's not." Hostin looked surprised and said, "Okay. It's not. Tell me later." The banter left netizens scratching their heads, with many finding Goldberg’s behavior upsetting. A fan expressed, "Was it necessary for Whoopi to say that's not Sunny's handwriting in the bottle?" Another viewer chimed, "Right?! She could've left that alone and not ruined Sunny's moment."

Was it necessary for Whoopi to say that’s not Sunny’s handwriting in the bottle? #TheView — 💙💙ShayInLa💙💙 (@ShayInLa) July 31, 2024

"It was tacky and tasteless for Whoopi to call out Sunny on that not being her signature on her wine bottle," another disappointed fan commented. However, not everyone saw Goldberg's interjection as negative. Some speculated about potential legal implications. An X user penned, "It might have something to do with someone trying to copy her signature," offering a possible explanation for Goldberg's swift intervention.

The incident kind of took away from Hostin's excitement about her new venture. In a chat with Us Weekly, Hostin opened up about how excited she is about the project. "I wrote in the book that Ama would start a wine because she moved to France and decided to open up a vineyard, which I think if I'm being honest, is a dream of mine," she revealed. Hostin's involvement in the wine-making process was extensive. "I worked with a small batch vineyard owner that's family-owned. And so, what was so wonderful is that they knew that I wanted it to be personal. They knew that I wanted to be different," she explained.

Imo, it was tacky and tasteless for Whoopi to call out Sunny on that not being her signature on her wine bottle.🤨 #TheView pic.twitter.com/LOYxUf8Cet — ClassyLady62 (@CLady62) July 31, 2024

"I thought, 'What can I do that makes it personal? Why choose this wine?'" she reflected, recalling a book-signing in Sag Harbor where rosé enhanced the event's ambiance. Interestingly, Hostin mentioned Goldberg's support before the on-air incident. "Whoopi has been such a big supporter of mine. She has a prosecco and she gave me some really great tips about it."